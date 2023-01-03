2023 promises to be even bigger as Virgin Voyages prepares to welcome Resilient Lady into its celebrated fleet in May. Following the excitement of the holidays, Sailors can take advantage of the most inclusive offer ever, which includes up to $600 in free bevies and hand-crafted cocktails for all new bookings. Additionally, between January and March, every voyage will have an on-board experience rooted in wellness as it unveils a line-up of restorative and zen-inducing events such as sound bath meditations and healthy happy hours to start off 2023.

3 DAYS AGO