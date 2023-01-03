Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
12th Night ushering in 2023 Carnival Season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Let the good times roll! 12th Night is the official start of Carnival Season. From the king cakes to the beads -- Mardi Gras is back!. Four weeks from Friday -- the Conde Cavaliers will get the party started in downtown Mobile -- but in a lot of ways the celebration has already begun.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tacky Jack’s kicking off Wacky Winter of Fun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Create new works of art and learn new things with the best local and regional artists at Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach this winter!. Tacky Jacks will be hosting fun arts & crafts projects throughout the months of January and February. The events will take place on Mondays and Tuesdays, occurring around lunchtime. Prices vary by craft, but any event that charges a fee will include a Tacky Jacks gift card! The crafts and dates, along with prices, can be found below:
WALA-TV FOX10
Senior Bowl moves Nelly concert to Mardi Gras Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Senior Bowl officials said they are expecting a huge crowd for a free concert feature rapper Nelly, prompting a change of venue. The concert, originally set to take place in Cathedral Square, has been moved to the larger Mardi Gras Park. Senior bowl leaders said they...
WPMI
Gulf Distributing breathes new life into old Press-Register building in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new company will be laying down roots in the heart of Downtown Mobile. The Mobile Chamber announced today that gulf distributing will be moving into and renovating the old Press-Register building. They'll be bringing more than 200 of their current employees to the downtown area and city officials say the move will help Mobile grow. This project is estimated to cost more than 32 million dollars, which is a pretty penny, but officials say it'll all pay off in the long run.
Senior Bowl moves free Nelly concert; show still follows Mobile’s 1st Mardi Gras parade of season
It’s time for your best “Hot in Herre” joke: A free Feb. 3 Nelly concert in Mobile has been relocated due to “extraordinarily high levels of social media engagement and general public interest.”. That’s the word from the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which announced the change on...
200 new jobs coming to Eastern Shore as new restaurants prepare to open
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – As we first reported last year, two new restaurants are opening soon on the Eastern Shore. Contractors are hard at work this week, upgrading the bar, removing old flooring and expanding the kitchen getting the space ready for the opening of the new Ed’s Seafood Shed in March. “Ed’s 2.0 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Despite challenges, crawfish season expected to start soon across the area
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search for crawfish could be a long one. At least for another few weeks as places struggle for ample supply of the popular mudbugs. J.J. Saurage with DIP Seafood says he’s not concerned. “I’ve seen it start in January and I’ve seen it start...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCPSS Signature Academy Showcase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Public School System is looking forward to their Signature Academy Showcase this year. Claire Minto and Lakenda Craig joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information. The showcase takes place January 10, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This is an opportunity...
WALA-TV FOX10
Landmark pier in Orange Beach open again to public
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - After more than two years, an Orange Beach landmark has been rebuilt and once again open to the public. The pier at Orange Beach Waterfront Park was destroyed by Hurricane Sally, but thanks to FEMA funding and a little extra from the city, it’s been rebuilt better than ever.
New rules in Downtown Mobile: LoDa ArtWalk guidelines, weekend parking on Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile Alliance has announced parking changes to Dauphin Street for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., you will no longer be allowed to park your car between Conception and Jackson Streets. This is an effort to ease traffic backups in the area. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes Fire-Rescue dedicates newest fire engine
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Fire-Rescue Department held a special ceremony Thursday as it put its new fire engine into service. The new truck was dedicated with a push-in ceremony, a long tradition of the fire service. The community came together to help welcome Engine-1 to the Semmes FRD...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘An Ocean in My Bones’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Spirit of Our Ancestors Festival will be held Feb. 2-5, 2023 and will feature the play “An Ocean in My Bones.”. The Festival will feature a keynote speaker, Mary Elliott, museum specialist and curator at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture, a film festival within the Festival showing documentary film about the Clotilda and Africatown, and a repeat performance of the play, “An Ocean in My Bones,” written and directed by Terrence Spivey on Feb 4-5 @ 2pm. The play premiered at the 2022 Spirit of Our Ancestors Festival at Mobile County Training School.
Alabama woman wins biggest table game jackpot ever at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi
An Alabama woman started 2023 with a bang, winning the biggest table game jackpot ever paid at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi. Keyla D. (no last name given) of Mobile, won a $842,622.75 progressive jackpot. The win came after she bet just $5 on the Ultimate Texas Hold’em table at the casino.
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Quick and Easy Gumbo
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serves 4 - 6 1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add gumbo mix to the water, stirring until well-blended. 2. Add turkey and sausage to the pot, and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over rice.
Atmore warehouse fire closes WB Highway 31
UPDATE (1 p.m.): Highway 31 is back open in Atmore near the warehouse fire. ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Firefighters responded to a warehouse fire Friday morning in Atmore. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Tiger-Sul near Highway 31. Firefighters from Atmore, Poarch and Nokomis responded to the blaze. A portion of Highway 31 […]
Rezoning sought for 11-cottage development in Foley
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A new 11-unit development could be coming to Foley on a two-acre parcel located north of Azalea Avenue and west of South Juniper Street. During the Jan. 3 joint work/regular session, the city council had an introduction and public hearing on a rezoning request for the parcel from owners Chris and Phil Johnson. They are seeking to change the parcel from residential single family to a planned unit development.
WALA-TV FOX10
Private ambulance companies show response improvement in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city’s two private ambulance companies have improved their response rates in recent months but not consistently enough for public safety officials to feel confident in recommending whether to allow a third company into the market. That application, by Medevac Alabama, has been pending for...
WALA-TV FOX10
The importance of prevention and early detection of kidney issues
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than 37 million Americans and 850 million people worldwide suffer from chronic kidney conditions that can impact virtually every aspect of their lives. Dr. Susan Quaggin is the President of the American Society of Nephrology. She joined us on Studio10 to discuss the importance of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Make-A-Wish and Vertex Energy team up to grant Baldwin County child’s wish
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s a special day for 7-year-old Bennett Adamson. The lifelong Star Wars fan and his family made the trip to Saraland where some of his new friends at Vertex Energy Mobile helped make his dream come true. “It’s a humbling thing to see and be part...
WALA-TV FOX10
ALDOT to close Alabama 217 to replace bridge
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing Alabama 217 (Lott Road) near milepost 22 to begin a project to replace the bridge over Big Creek southwest of Citronelle. ALDOT said the $3.68 million project was expected to begin Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The work will...
