Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

12th Night ushering in 2023 Carnival Season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Let the good times roll! 12th Night is the official start of Carnival Season. From the king cakes to the beads -- Mardi Gras is back!. Four weeks from Friday -- the Conde Cavaliers will get the party started in downtown Mobile -- but in a lot of ways the celebration has already begun.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tacky Jack’s kicking off Wacky Winter of Fun

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Create new works of art and learn new things with the best local and regional artists at Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach this winter!. Tacky Jacks will be hosting fun arts & crafts projects throughout the months of January and February. The events will take place on Mondays and Tuesdays, occurring around lunchtime. Prices vary by craft, but any event that charges a fee will include a Tacky Jacks gift card! The crafts and dates, along with prices, can be found below:
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Senior Bowl moves Nelly concert to Mardi Gras Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Senior Bowl officials said they are expecting a huge crowd for a free concert feature rapper Nelly, prompting a change of venue. The concert, originally set to take place in Cathedral Square, has been moved to the larger Mardi Gras Park. Senior bowl leaders said they...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Gulf Distributing breathes new life into old Press-Register building in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new company will be laying down roots in the heart of Downtown Mobile. The Mobile Chamber announced today that gulf distributing will be moving into and renovating the old Press-Register building. They'll be bringing more than 200 of their current employees to the downtown area and city officials say the move will help Mobile grow. This project is estimated to cost more than 32 million dollars, which is a pretty penny, but officials say it'll all pay off in the long run.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCPSS Signature Academy Showcase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Public School System is looking forward to their Signature Academy Showcase this year. Claire Minto and Lakenda Craig joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information. The showcase takes place January 10, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This is an opportunity...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Landmark pier in Orange Beach open again to public

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - After more than two years, an Orange Beach landmark has been rebuilt and once again open to the public. The pier at Orange Beach Waterfront Park was destroyed by Hurricane Sally, but thanks to FEMA funding and a little extra from the city, it’s been rebuilt better than ever.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes Fire-Rescue dedicates newest fire engine

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Fire-Rescue Department held a special ceremony Thursday as it put its new fire engine into service. The new truck was dedicated with a push-in ceremony, a long tradition of the fire service. The community came together to help welcome Engine-1 to the Semmes FRD...
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

‘An Ocean in My Bones’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Spirit of Our Ancestors Festival will be held Feb. 2-5, 2023 and will feature the play “An Ocean in My Bones.”. The Festival will feature a keynote speaker, Mary Elliott, museum specialist and curator at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture, a film festival within the Festival showing documentary film about the Clotilda and Africatown, and a repeat performance of the play, “An Ocean in My Bones,” written and directed by Terrence Spivey on Feb 4-5 @ 2pm. The play premiered at the 2022 Spirit of Our Ancestors Festival at Mobile County Training School.
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Rouses Quick and Easy Gumbo

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serves 4 - 6 1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add gumbo mix to the water, stirring until well-blended. 2. Add turkey and sausage to the pot, and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over rice.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Atmore warehouse fire closes WB Highway 31

UPDATE (1 p.m.): Highway 31 is back open in Atmore near the warehouse fire. ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Firefighters responded to a warehouse fire Friday morning in Atmore. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Tiger-Sul near Highway 31. Firefighters from Atmore, Poarch and Nokomis responded to the blaze. A portion of Highway 31 […]
ATMORE, AL
OBA

Rezoning sought for 11-cottage development in Foley

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A new 11-unit development could be coming to Foley on a two-acre parcel located north of Azalea Avenue and west of South Juniper Street. During the Jan. 3 joint work/regular session, the city council had an introduction and public hearing on a rezoning request for the parcel from owners Chris and Phil Johnson. They are seeking to change the parcel from residential single family to a planned unit development.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Private ambulance companies show response improvement in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city’s two private ambulance companies have improved their response rates in recent months but not consistently enough for public safety officials to feel confident in recommending whether to allow a third company into the market. That application, by Medevac Alabama, has been pending for...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The importance of prevention and early detection of kidney issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than 37 million Americans and 850 million people worldwide suffer from chronic kidney conditions that can impact virtually every aspect of their lives. Dr. Susan Quaggin is the President of the American Society of Nephrology. She joined us on Studio10 to discuss the importance of...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ALDOT to close Alabama 217 to replace bridge

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing Alabama 217 (Lott Road) near milepost 22 to begin a project to replace the bridge over Big Creek southwest of Citronelle. ALDOT said the $3.68 million project was expected to begin Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The work will...
CITRONELLE, AL

