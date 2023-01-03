Read full article on original website
Related
Army Warns of Scam Targeting New Soldiers
At least two major Army installations and the branch’s service academy have issued scam alerts, warning soldiers and the public about an ongoing shakedown that is targeting the service's newest members. So far, more than 74 soldiers have been scammed out of over $143K, according to one Army installation.
An Overview of Enlisted Navy Advancement
There are many factors involved in Enlisted Navy Advancement included with your score on the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE). As detailed in BUPERSINST 1430.16G (CH 1), the Advancement Manual for Enlisted Personnel of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Navy Reserve, there are nine factors involved in being advanced as a part of taking the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam. Listed below is a brief overview of those requirements.
Senators Pressuring Navy to Improve Conditions in Shipyards in the Wake of Suicides
Congress is increasing pressure on the U.S. Navy to make changes to the environment sailors face when the ship they are assigned to is undergoing long periods of shipyard work. Responding to the details revealed in the recently released investigation into three suicides aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington,...
The Army Could Not Effectively Address Gen Z's Misconceptions About Army Life in 2022
In generations past, there were a few things we were sure we knew about joining the Army: You got money for college, free health care, access to VA home loans and you could retire after 20 years. Generation Z, the generation of Americans born after 1997, doesn't know any of that, according to a survey released last year -- but they also think they do.
