Sen. Jennifer McClellan Wins Democratic Primary, Set To Become Virginia’s First Black Congresswoman
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D) won her primary on Dec. 22 and could become the first Black woman to be elected to Congress from the state, according to NBC News. McClellan won the Democratic primary to fill the seat of Rep. Donald McEachin (D), who died from cancer in November.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Rep. Luria presents $15.5 million to Virginia Beach in funding from Omnibus package
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria presented five checks to the city of Virginia Beach, totaling $15.5 million, for community projects on Wednesday in one of her last appearances in her elected position. The funding comes from the latest federal government omnibus package, which was passed on...
'More work to be done:' Virginia lawmakers react to Brittney Griner prisoner swap
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia lawmakers expressed their opinions regarding the prisoner swap involving Brittney Griner Thursday. Senator Tim Kaine praised the move saying that it's great news to have Griner returning home after being held prisoner since her arrest in February. ABC13 pressed the Senator on the swap...
Anthony Brown, Maryland’s First Black Attorney General, Takes Office
Tuesday marked a notable first for Maryland politics: Maryland’s Attorney General Anthony Brown took office, making him the first Black person to hold the role. “It is not lost on me that I am the first African American to hold this office and to assume this awesome responsibility,” Brown said in remarks at his swearing in ceremony Tuesday afternoon. “And I do so at such a critical moment in our nation’s history — a moment when extremist views are challenging our democracy and curtailing fundamental rights, and our economy is failing some while rewarding others.”
What to do with Arlington Cemetery's Confederate Memorial
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 108 years, a massive bronze statue hailing the glory of the South has stood sentry over Confederate war dead buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Soon it will be dismantled on orders from the Pentagon, but then planners will face a quandary: what to do with a disgraced monument that some say may still have a historical lesson to impart.
Federal funding granted to help Virginians with disabilites access housing
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) have announced over $940,000 in federal funding to help Virginians with disabilities access affordable housing. The $940,732 is awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Mainstream Vouchers program, which is similar to other Housing Choice...
Sen. Kim Ward takes over as first female president of the Pennsylvania Senate
Sen. Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County, was elected President Pro Tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate Tuesday, in a proceeding that - while history-making - also went entirely according to script. Ward is the top Republican in the GOP-controlled state Senate, so her election was a bit of a foregone conclusion. Still....
Body of missing Virginia man found in Shenandoah National Park
The remains found in Shenandoah National Park earlier this week have been identified as a missing 66-year-old Virginia man whose car was found in the park last month.
Hogan: Trump at ‘lowest point ever’ on day of Jan. 6 report
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican weighing a 2024 White House bid, said Monday he believes former President Donald Trump is “at his lowest point ever,” as the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its investigation into what Hogan described as “one of the darkest days in American history.”
Sandra Garza, longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, sues Former President Donald Trump
The longtime partner of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick has filed a lawsuit against Former President Donald Trump. Sandra Garza, longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, sues Former President Donald Trump. Sandra Garza and Brian Sicknick were together for 11 years. The pair shared a home...
Army Of Northern Virginia
V__J eneration after generation of Americans has developed a fascination with the Civil War since the conflict ended in 1865. A uniquely American war, it was fought in the very yards of many of the members of later generations, who began to study its battles, campaigns, strategy, and participants—almost as if they were preparing to participate themselves. This attraction to the Civil War makes sense: as they begin to undertake research into their family history, members of succeeding generations quickly discover that it was their great-greatgrandfathers (and granduncles) who fought the war. These genealogical investigations usually reveal that in most cases it was impossible that all of the ancestors of the researcher living on American soil could have missed service in one army or the other. The discovery of a Civil War soldier in the family tree is always an exciting event, and in some cases the researcher even finds that all eight great-great-grandfathers fought in war.
Stressed & blessed: whirlwind wedding week for Utah couple in Fairfax County, VA
WASHINGTON — Newlyweds Gabriella McKinstry and Chandler Jensen needed to get to D.C. really badly. It wasn't just a routine trip to visit family for the holidays. Their wedding reception was scheduled to be held in Fairfax County, Virginia on Thursday night. The couple left Salt Lake City, Utah...
Virginia delegate not guilty of assaulting GOP colleague
A Republican member of the House of Delegates was found not guilty Wednesday of physically assaulting a fellow state lawmaker during a GOP gathering last year.
DC laws remain in limbo, local leaders frustrated by House stalemate
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The House of Representatives remains at a standstill, unable to elect a new speaker. While this is a headache for legislators on the Hill, it presents a unique problem for the DC government. Ward 1 Coucilmember Brianne Nadeau is frustrated not only as a member of local government but as […]
US 1 pedestrian bridge for North Woodbridge receives federal funding
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County is receiving more help on its plans for a $12.5 million pedestrian bridge spanning U.S. 1 in Woodbridge. This time, the federal government is...
The D.C. Mayor Wants ‘Decisive Action’ on the Federal Government’s Return to Office Plans
Efforts have been underway for a while now on return-to-office strategies and real estate assessments for the federal workforce, following maximum telework during the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic. But earlier this week, the mayor of the nation’s capital asked for some more specifics: she said she wants “decisive action” by the federal government on what the future of the federal office will look like, in order to help revitalize the downtown area of Washington, D.C. after the pandemic.
As McGarvey goes to D.C., race to replace him takes shape
A Louisville Metro Council member and a former school board candidate will face off in a special election to replace former Democratic state Sen. Morgan McGarvey.
Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey announces cancer diagnosis
Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery and treatment for his condition.
