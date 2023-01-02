ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

DCist

Anthony Brown, Maryland’s First Black Attorney General, Takes Office

Tuesday marked a notable first for Maryland politics: Maryland’s Attorney General Anthony Brown took office, making him the first Black person to hold the role. “It is not lost on me that I am the first African American to hold this office and to assume this awesome responsibility,” Brown said in remarks at his swearing in ceremony Tuesday afternoon. “And I do so at such a critical moment in our nation’s history — a moment when extremist views are challenging our democracy and curtailing fundamental rights, and our economy is failing some while rewarding others.”
MARYLAND STATE
Houston Chronicle

What to do with Arlington Cemetery's Confederate Memorial

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 108 years, a massive bronze statue hailing the glory of the South has stood sentry over Confederate war dead buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Soon it will be dismantled on orders from the Pentagon, but then planners will face a quandary: what to do with a disgraced monument that some say may still have a historical lesson to impart.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Federal funding granted to help Virginians with disabilites access housing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) have announced over $940,000 in federal funding to help Virginians with disabilities access affordable housing. The $940,732 is awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Mainstream Vouchers program, which is similar to other Housing Choice...
VIRGINIA STATE
minecreek.info

Army Of Northern Virginia

V__J eneration after generation of Americans has developed a fascination with the Civil War since the conflict ended in 1865. A uniquely American war, it was fought in the very yards of many of the members of later generations, who began to study its battles, campaigns, strategy, and participants—almost as if they were preparing to participate themselves. This attraction to the Civil War makes sense: as they begin to undertake research into their family history, members of succeeding generations quickly discover that it was their great-greatgrandfathers (and granduncles) who fought the war. These genealogical investigations usually reveal that in most cases it was impossible that all of the ancestors of the researcher living on American soil could have missed service in one army or the other. The discovery of a Civil War soldier in the family tree is always an exciting event, and in some cases the researcher even finds that all eight great-great-grandfathers fought in war.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTOP

US 1 pedestrian bridge for North Woodbridge receives federal funding

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County is receiving more help on its plans for a $12.5 million pedestrian bridge spanning U.S. 1 in Woodbridge. This time, the federal government is...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Route Fifty

The D.C. Mayor Wants ‘Decisive Action’ on the Federal Government’s Return to Office Plans

Efforts have been underway for a while now on return-to-office strategies and real estate assessments for the federal workforce, following maximum telework during the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic. But earlier this week, the mayor of the nation’s capital asked for some more specifics: she said she wants “decisive action” by the federal government on what the future of the federal office will look like, in order to help revitalize the downtown area of Washington, D.C. after the pandemic.
WASHINGTON, DC

