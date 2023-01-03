ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Republican Kevin McCarthy loses first vote for Speaker of the House, Damar Hamlin remains in ICU, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Salon

'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
GEORGIA STATE
WKYC

Damar Hamlin breathing on his own and Facetimes team; former Browns player Peyton Hillis in ICU, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, January 6, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Doctors say Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and speaking as the Bills report he Facetimed the team, as we’ve learned that former Browns player Peyton Hillis ending up in the ICU.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Longtime Ohio Democrat Marcy Kaptur: Congress overlooks heartland

TOLEDO, Ohio — When the new Congress convenes on Tuesday, Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur will become the longest-serving woman in its history. Yet after 40 years, she sometimes feels like an outsider. Not because she's a woman or now in the minority party in the House. It's that...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland, OH
