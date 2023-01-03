Republican Kevin McCarthy loses first vote for Speaker of the House, Damar Hamlin remains in ICU, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Ginni Thomas Leaps Into House Speaker Battle Against Kevin McCarthy
The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas calls for new leadership in the House, resurrecting concerns of conflicts of interest on the high court.
'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
Mike Rogers lunges at Matt Gaetz during House speaker voting, other members forced to intervene: video
A dramatic incident happened in the House chamber late Friday night during the House speaker votes as a Republican member lunged at another member before he was physically restrained.
Photos: Kevin McCarthy wins House speakership on 15th vote
The Republican leader's victory came at a price: McCarthy had to agree to a series of compromises that dramatically weaken the power of his new post.
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own and Facetimes team; former Browns player Peyton Hillis in ICU, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, January 6, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Doctors say Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and speaking as the Bills report he Facetimed the team, as we’ve learned that former Browns player Peyton Hillis ending up in the ICU.
Longtime Ohio Democrat Marcy Kaptur: Congress overlooks heartland
TOLEDO, Ohio — When the new Congress convenes on Tuesday, Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur will become the longest-serving woman in its history. Yet after 40 years, she sometimes feels like an outsider. Not because she's a woman or now in the minority party in the House. It's that...
