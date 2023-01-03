ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Downtown restauranteurs announce plans for a new diner

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago

A new restaurant in downtown Hopkinsville will have some familiar faces for local diners.

Paul and Adams Barnes, who closed their Main Street Tavern Restaurant on New Year’s Eve, will be establishing a new eatery called Clayton’s Downtown Diner, they announced on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7Q2p_0k2C8qMP00
Clayton’s Downtown Diner will be located in the former jewelry store building on East Ninth Street. (Hoptown Chronicle photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

The name comes from the new location. Clayton’s jewelry store occupied the building at 119 E. Ninth St. for many years. The large Clayton’s sign remains a prominent fixture on the building between Main and Virginia streets.

The new restaurant location is around the corner and down one block from Main Street Tavern, which had a six-year run.

“So as this chapter comes to an end our story is far from over and we will see you again as soon as possible. New year, new beginnings,” the owners said in a Facebook post.

A date for opening and other details, including hours of operation, have not been announced. But a logo for the business says it will be home to Adam Barnes’ “award-winning desserts and cheesecake.”

Jennifer P. Brown

Jennifer P. Brown is co-founder, publisher and editor of Hoptown Chronicle. You can reach her at editor@hoptownchronicle.org. She spent 30 years as a reporter and editor at the Kentucky New Era. She is a co-chair of the national advisory board to the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, governing board president for the Kentucky Historical Society, and co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoptown Chronicle

Readers help Hoptown Chronicle set NewsMatch record

Hoptown Chronicle is excited to report that we have reached our $20,000 fundraising goal for NewsMatch and qualified for $19,000 in matching funds. This support ensures local, independent journalism will continue to make a difference in Hopkinsville and Christian County and there’s nothing more inspiring to us than that.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Missing man could be traveling to Fort Campbell

La Vergne officers were involved in intimate relationships, leading to their firings and suspensions. City of Spring Hill working to add water reservoir …. Growth is not just impacting Nashville, but it’s trickling down into cities like Spring Hill. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. A 6-year-old student...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hancock’s Neighborhood Market now offers Instacart!

Hancock’s Neighborhood Market now offers Instacart!. Just another way that Mallory wants to serve her customers. You can still do online shopping at hancocksneighborhoodmarket.com. and pick up your groceries at the store. Instacart offers online shopping plus delivery! Just one more way. you can shop with your local grocery...
CADIZ, KY
14news.com

Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County School Board approved its final budget for the next four years on Thursday. The school board submitted a draft facility plan back in November 2022 for the Kentucky Department of Education to review. KDE officials returned the draft back to the school board with minor changes.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Winter fun guide 2023: Concerts, movies and events coming up in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While many venues slow down over the winter, there are still lots of entertainment options during the colder months. Here are some of the upcoming events in Clarksville this winter, through the first day of spring, March 20. If you know of other events, email us at news@clarksvillenow.com!
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKO

Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 4, 2023

Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky. Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray. After...
HARDIN, KY
rewind943.com

Look up to the sky, Clarksville!

The comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), right now, is whizzing through our inner solar system. It will be closest to the sun on Jan. 12 and will then sling shot past Earth! It will be closest to our planet, its perigee, between Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. If the comet continues...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Kraft Street closed Friday morning for trash pickup

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Kraft Street will be closed Friday morning in both directions from Ladd to 8th Street beginning at 8 a.m. for trash removal following a request from the state. In response to concerns voiced by local businesses and TDOT, Clarksville Street Department maintenance employees will be clearing...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Private security proposed for Montgomery County Veterans Plaza

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County could soon add a new private security detail to Veterans Plaza. At Tuesday’s informal meeting, the County Commission discussed a resolution that would amend the general fund in order to hire a private security firm to patrol the plaza instead of the Sheriff’s Office deputies.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Walnut Street Bridge Open To Traffic

The Walnut Street Bridge that crossed over the CSX rail line in Hopkinsville has been opened to traffic after replacement work began nearly eight months ago. The new bridge has two lanes and a pedestrian sidewalk on the east side of the bridge and will handle nearly 8,000 vehicles a day according to state transportation officials.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Three young men wanted in vandalism on Hornbuckle Road in Clarksville | VIDEO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police are trying to identify three young males who have vandalized and trespassed two unoccupied condominiums on Hornbuckle Road. “These individuals have caused extensive damage and may live in the area,” said Lt. Charles Gill. If anyone recognizes them, please call Detective...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Critical injuries in 3-car wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Update, 8 p.m.: Fort Campbell Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:50 p.m.: Wilma Rudolph Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:10 p.m.: At least two people were critically injured in the wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard. They were being taken by medical helicopter to Nashville, according to Clarksville Now news partner Dash 10 Media.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Todd County Standard Changing To Digitally Driven News

The Todd County Standard is changing to a digitally driven news format in 2023. Publisher Ryan Craig announced to News Edge Wednesday that the Todd County Standard will no longer print the weekly newspaper and will convert to a digitally driven form of delivery due to rising costs. Craig says...
TODD COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy