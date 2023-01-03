Downtown restauranteurs announce plans for a new diner

A new restaurant in downtown Hopkinsville will have some familiar faces for local diners.

Paul and Adams Barnes, who closed their Main Street Tavern Restaurant on New Year’s Eve, will be establishing a new eatery called Clayton’s Downtown Diner, they announced on social media.

Clayton’s Downtown Diner will be located in the former jewelry store building on East Ninth Street. (Hoptown Chronicle photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

The name comes from the new location. Clayton’s jewelry store occupied the building at 119 E. Ninth St. for many years. The large Clayton’s sign remains a prominent fixture on the building between Main and Virginia streets.

The new restaurant location is around the corner and down one block from Main Street Tavern, which had a six-year run.

“So as this chapter comes to an end our story is far from over and we will see you again as soon as possible. New year, new beginnings,” the owners said in a Facebook post.

A date for opening and other details, including hours of operation, have not been announced. But a logo for the business says it will be home to Adam Barnes’ “award-winning desserts and cheesecake.”

Jennifer P. Brown

Jennifer P. Brown is co-founder, publisher and editor of Hoptown Chronicle. You can reach her at editor@hoptownchronicle.org. She spent 30 years as a reporter and editor at the Kentucky New Era. She is a co-chair of the national advisory board to the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, governing board president for the Kentucky Historical Society, and co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition.