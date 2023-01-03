HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We all know that living in paradise isn’t always cheap, but did you know Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the entire country?. There are over 75,000 pizza restaurants in the U.S., including more than 6,000 Pizza Huts and 6,500 Domino’s. But the price in some locations is as much as 50% more than in other states.

HAWAII STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO