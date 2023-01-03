Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
State of Hawai’i has a new poet laureate, succeeding Kealoha
Brandy Nālani McDougall has been selected as the second Hawaiʻi State Poet Laureate, succeeding Kealoha, who served from 2012-2022. McDougall’s selection was part of the new collaborative initiative between the Hawaiʻi Council for the Humanities, the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, and the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System.
mauinow.com
Broadcasting group thanks Maui listeners following repairs from storm impacts
The aftermath of a kona low storm in December had extended impacts on Maui where Pacific Media Group operates a network of radio stations and other digital media products. With teamwork and resolve, the company was able to bring all stations back on air. Company representatives thanked loyal listeners and the general public for their patience and their steady support.
‘Hawaii’s Ambassador of Aloha’ Danny Kaleikini dies
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Danny Kaleikini, who captivated audiences for decades on stage and in radio, TV and film, has passed away peacefully this morning. The entertainer died at 85 years old in a hospice. Kaleikini was born on Oct. 10, 1937, and raised on Hawaiian Homestead Land in Papakolea. His journey as a professional […]
getnews.info
Alex M Ramos, Successful Traveler and Influencer, Makes Hawaii a Monthly Destination to Connect with Locals and Explore Culture
Alex M Ramos, a successful traveler and influencer based in Manhattan Beach, California, has always had a passion for connecting with people and exploring new places. He recently made the decision to visit Hawaii at least once a month, immersing himself in the local culture and building meaningful relationships with the people he meets.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Report: COVID is still spreading widely in Hawaii, but fewer are getting boosters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID is still spreading widely in the community but fewer people are getting booster shots, according to a new study by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. UHERO surveyed more than 1,600 adults in fall 2022. Nearly half (45.5%) of the respondents had tested positive for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: Hawaii Island house sales
After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country (among many other things)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We all know that living in paradise isn’t always cheap, but did you know Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the entire country?. There are over 75,000 pizza restaurants in the U.S., including more than 6,000 Pizza Huts and 6,500 Domino’s. But the price in some locations is as much as 50% more than in other states.
KITV.com
Experts detail 'huge' cost of converting Hawaii's cesspools during legislative hearing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After state legislators passed a law in 2018 requiring property owners to convert their cesspools by 2050, a working group of experts has been evaluating how affordable the transition would be. The total estimated cost of modernizing the roughly 88,000 cesspools across the state is $2 billion,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu drivers urged to pay parking meters with coins as hundreds unable to accept card payments
Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Veteran Brazilian surfer dies in...
Aloha Authentic: Paniolo, the Hawaiian cowboy
It wasn’t until 1793 when the first cattle were introduced as a gift to King Kamehameha I by British Captain George Vancouver.
hawaiireporter.com
High cost of living continues to drive away Hawaii residents
The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii urges lawmakers to cut taxes and ease homebuilding regulations to stem the state’s population decline. HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2022 >> Hawaii recently experienced the fifth-highest population decline in the nation, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported...
bigislandnow.com
Do you want an agricultural career? This Big Island residential program might be for you
A Big Island nonprofit is pioneering a new paradigm of conscious agriculture in North Kohala, honoring indigenous wisdom, food sovereignty and the transformational power of returning to the land. That nonprofit, Hawai‘i Institute of Pacific Agriculture, or HIP Agriculture, is offering residents the chance to learn how to establish a...
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards
When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Green administration considering another round of tax refunds in Hawaii
This marks the Rainbow Warriors’ first Big West conference road trip of the season. 'It's go time': Honolulu company gets FDA green light to sell rapid at-home COVID test. Oceanit is headquartered in Honolulu and it's the only company from Hawaii with this type of approval for a COVID test.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini
Many people who knew him called him a "treasure" in Hawaii. University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. Updated: 2...
Hawaii Magazine
These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu
If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
informnny.com
Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water
HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four more Macy’s stores nationwide are slated to close down in the middle of the year. And one Hawaii store is on the list: The Macy’s in Kaneohe’s Windward Center. The company confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that the closures are part of their...
Lawsuit: State Failed To Help Severely Disabled Boy
A Kaneohe family is suing state education and health officials for failing to place their son, who has serious behavioral issues, in intensive treatment. Michelle Shores and her husband Dane filed a lawsuit against state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char, among others, for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires their departments to provide appropriate services and placements for disabled children.
