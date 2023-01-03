ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

bigislandnow.com

State of Hawai’i has a new poet laureate, succeeding Kealoha

Brandy Nālani McDougall has been selected as the second Hawaiʻi State Poet Laureate, succeeding Kealoha, who served from 2012-2022. McDougall’s selection was part of the new collaborative initiative between the Hawaiʻi Council for the Humanities, the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, and the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System.
mauinow.com

Broadcasting group thanks Maui listeners following repairs from storm impacts

The aftermath of a kona low storm in December had extended impacts on Maui where Pacific Media Group operates a network of radio stations and other digital media products. With teamwork and resolve, the company was able to bring all stations back on air. Company representatives thanked loyal listeners and the general public for their patience and their steady support.
KHON2

‘Hawaii’s Ambassador of Aloha’ Danny Kaleikini dies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Danny Kaleikini, who captivated audiences for decades on stage and in radio, TV and film, has passed away peacefully this morning. The entertainer died at 85 years old in a hospice. Kaleikini was born on Oct. 10, 1937, and raised on Hawaiian Homestead Land in Papakolea. His journey as a professional […]
getnews.info

Alex M Ramos, Successful Traveler and Influencer, Makes Hawaii a Monthly Destination to Connect with Locals and Explore Culture

Alex M Ramos, a successful traveler and influencer based in Manhattan Beach, California, has always had a passion for connecting with people and exploring new places. He recently made the decision to visit Hawaii at least once a month, immersing himself in the local culture and building meaningful relationships with the people he meets.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Hawaii Island house sales

After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country (among many other things)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We all know that living in paradise isn’t always cheap, but did you know Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the entire country?. There are over 75,000 pizza restaurants in the U.S., including more than 6,000 Pizza Huts and 6,500 Domino’s. But the price in some locations is as much as 50% more than in other states.
hawaiireporter.com

High cost of living continues to drive away Hawaii residents

The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii urges lawmakers to cut taxes and ease homebuilding regulations to stem the state’s population decline. HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2022 >> Hawaii recently experienced the fifth-highest population decline in the nation, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards

When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini

Many people who knew him called him a "treasure" in Hawaii. University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. Updated: 2...
Hawaii Magazine

These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu

If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
informnny.com

Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water

HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii

Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Lawsuit: State Failed To Help Severely Disabled Boy

A Kaneohe family is suing state education and health officials for failing to place their son, who has serious behavioral issues, in intensive treatment. Michelle Shores and her husband Dane filed a lawsuit against state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char, among others, for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires their departments to provide appropriate services and placements for disabled children.
KANEOHE, HI

