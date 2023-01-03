ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage

none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Here's Everything Katy Perry Eats In A Day—And How She Puts Her Own Spin On Dry January

Katy Perry has been a pop star for a while. And now, she’s ready to step out into the wellness space to empower people. Last January, she launched the non-alcoholic apéritif brand, De Soi, which she co-founded with Morgan McLachlan. This year, the brand is partnering with non-alcoholic beverage retailer Boisson for Dry January, a time in which Katy enjoys participating.
20 Iconic Dolly Parton Quotes That Will Inspire You to Look At Life Differently

Who isn't a fan of Dolly Parton?! Her vibrant personality, witty humor, and refreshingly honest takes on life are hard not to love. During her decades-long career, the 76-year-old singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman has been serving up relatable “Dollyisms”—and she’s clearly not done yet. Here, we’ve rounded up her most inspiring quotes on life, love, health, and everything in between.

