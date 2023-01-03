Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street
For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On First Trading Day Of 2023
(RTTNews) - Stocks finished Tuesday's trading mostly lower, starting the New Year off on a negative note. The major averages saw initial strength but came under pressure over the course of morning trading. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels late in the session but remained in negative...
Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed.Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022.Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes from the Fed's December...
NASDAQ
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
The U.S. stock market was off to a weak start in the New Year, extending the last year’s worst decline since 2008. Concerns over higher inflation and rising rates continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments. This has provided a compelling opportunity for investors to buy cheap heading into 2023.
NASDAQ
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf equities ring in new year on mixed note as oil, recession worries weigh
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets were mixed on Monday, coming off gains in 2022 for most, as investors braced for the new year with worries about a potential recession, crude demand and the U.S. Fed hiking rates further. Gulf Cooperation Council countries are in the firing line...
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
CNBC
Samsung expected to post lowest quarterly profit in years due to memory chip 'market carnage'
Samsung's profit could nosedive nearly 50% when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings guidance, according to analyst estimates. The pessimism stems from a rapid fall in NAND and DRAM memory prices. Samsung is the global leader in memory chips. NAND and DRAM prices have fallen sharply in the fourth quarter due...
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for January with this ROE Screen
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 19% in 2022 for its worst performance since 2008. S&P 500 futures pointed to a solid start to January trading on Tuesday, but the stock market turned red relatively quickly on the first day of 2023 trading. The S&P 500 was down around 1% through...
NASDAQ
Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Surges 7.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $6.15. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28.1% gain over the past four weeks. The upswing in Backblaze’s share...
Stocks rally to higher close as job market remains strong
Every major index is headed for a loss in December that will cap off a dismal year
NASDAQ
Better Chinese EV Stock: Nio vs. Li Auto
Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) are both rapidly growing Chinese electric vehicle makers that took investors on wild rides following their public debuts. Nio, which produces SUVs and sedans, went public at $6.26 per ADS in September 2018. Its stock hit an all-time high of $62.84 in February 2021, but it now trades at about $10. Li, which only produces SUVs, went public at $11.50 per ADS in July 2020. Its stock closed at a record high of $43.96 four months later, but it now trades at roughly $20.
Asian markets mixed ahead of Fed report, US jobs data
Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. employment amid fears of a possible global recession.Shanghai and Hong Kong gained. Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices fell.Coming off a year of big declines for major stock markets, traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks that raised interest rates last year to cool inflation might be willing to push the world into recession.Inflation might “remain far north of 3% by the end of 2023, simply too high for central bank comfort,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index gained...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht extends gains as most Asian FX weaken, stocks rise
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose for a fifth straight session amid weak emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar seesawed after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned against market bets on interest rate cuts this year, while regional equities firmed. The baht THB=TH climbed 0.3% against the...
NASDAQ
ALLY Dividend Yield Pushes Above 5%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $23.98 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
CRS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.86, changing hands as low as $35.72 per share. Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Great Elm Group Sells Durable Medical Equipment Biz For $80 Mln
(RTTNews) - Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (GEG) jumped over 30% in extended session on Tuesday after the company announced a sale of its majority interest in Durable Medical Equipment business to QHM Holdings, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT). Great Elm said the sale...
WGAU
US stocks rise in uncertain trading after strong job data
Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday after another strong signal on the job market. The government reported that the number of job openings in November was higher than expected. While that could maintain pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high to fight inflation, the resilience in the labor market also bolsters hopes on Wall Street that the economy can avoid sliding into a protracted recession.
NASDAQ
DBX February 24th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) saw new options begin trading today, for the February 24th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the DBX options chain for the new February 24th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Asian Markets Track Global Markets Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Thursday, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, on easing concerns over the outlook for interest rates as traders reacted to the minutes from the US Fed's recent monetary policy meeting. Asian Markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday.
NBC Chicago
Hong Kong Stocks Rise 2%, Leading Gains in the Asia-Pacific as Investors Look Ahead to Fed Minutes
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong shares led gains in the Asia-Pacific as investors looked ahead to the Fed's meeting minutes, watching for signs of more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 2.20%, with the Hang Seng Tech index gaining more than 3.31%....
