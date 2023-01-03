Read full article on original website
iOS 16 breaks playback of DRM-restricted content when using HDMI adapters
A few months ago, many users noticed that AirPlay on older Apple TV models no longer works with DRM-restricted content after the iOS 16 update. However, it seems that the problem goes far beyond that, as there are reports that such content can no longer be played using HDMI adapters as well.
Apple Card offering $55 Daily Cash to cover WSJ subscription for new holders
In a new offer to promote Apple Card, Apple is now offering $55 Daily Cash for new Apple Card holders who subscribe to a year of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) All Access Digital, which costs $4 a month for a year. Apple says the offer will cover the subscription costs for those applying for an Apple Card for the first time.
Apple Books launches AI-narrated audiobooks initiative
Apple Books has launched a new initiative to expand the number of audiobooks available on its store. It is inviting independent writers and larger publishers to opt-in to have their written books converted into audio form using AI voice synthesis models. Apple announced the scheme towards the end of last...
Zens launches 2-in-1 MagSafe plus Watch Travel Charger, 4-in-1 Charging Station, more
Zens has launched three new multi-device chargers with official MagSafe support and more. The 2-in-1 Travel Charger is a clever compact way to power up iPhone and Apple Watch on the go. And the new 4-in-1 Charging Station offers power for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods in a sleek design.
Lenovo goes where no iPad Pro dares to go (yet)
You can’t deny that Apple makes the best iPads on earth, but does Apple make the best tablets? While also probably yes, Lenovo is teasing iPad Pro users with the tablet we want Apple to make — and they just might! Lenovo just made a 14.5-inch iPad Pro-like tablet with multiple USB-C ports and a more versatile take on the Magic Keyboard…
Kuo: Apple AR/VR headset development behind schedule, expect late fall release
After years of speculation, it seems like 2023 is finally the time for the official reveal of the first Apple AR/VR headset. But exactly when this year remains unclear. The latest schedule according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly sets the headset up for a late fall release window. Kuo says software development tools and ongoing drop testing issues mean the device is unlikely to be announced until the spring or summer (WWDC?), with a late fall release on the cards.
HomeKit Weekly: Aqara announces exciting new HomeKit products for 2023
Aqara, a top manufacturer of smart home products that work great with HomeKit, is set to release a range of innovative devices in 2023.They were all announced for CES 2023, and it looks to be an exciting year. These new products include a new motion sensor, smart door locks, video doorbells, and LED strips, all designed to complement any smart home.
Here’s how much iPhone 14 Pro always-on display drains battery with/without a background [Video]
Since Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro landed with the company’s first-ever always-on display, a lingering question has been how much battery the feature drains. In a detailed new test, PhoneBuff has compared how much the iPhone always-on display drains battery with and without a background compared to turning the feature completely off.
Kensington unveils the QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard
Kensington announced its latest products at CES this year, with the most compelling new product for Mac users being the QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard. The company also highlighted its recent Thunderbolt 4 dock and USB-C portable dock with built-in Qi charging. MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard. Kensington says...
Friday’s best deals: Official iPhone 13 MagSafe cases from $21, Anker New Year’s sale, more
All of today’s best deals are now going live as we head into the weekend. Kicking things off are a collection of official Apple iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases at some of the best prices ever starting from $21. Then go check out all of the popular gear in Anker’s New Year’s Sale while it is marking down iPhone accessories starting at $13. And if your smart home could use some love in 2023, LIFX’s HomeKit color smart bulb is a steal at just $25. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Philips brings Hue Sync to Samsung TVs for the first time and announces new floodlight bulbs
Philips Hue smart lamps are quite popular, as they’re available in a variety of models and offer great customization options. Now Philips announced at CES 2023 some big updates coming to its Hue products, which includes Hue Sync coming to Samsung TVs for the first time and new floodlight bulbs.
Satechi 6-port 200W USB-C GaN Charger has enough power for all of your Apple devices
For its third CES announcement, Satechi has revealed a high-powered multi-device charger. The new 6-port USB-C GaN Charger offers an impressive 200W output to handle your whole lineup of gear from Mac to iPad, iPhone, and more. “With 6 USB-C PD ports supporting a total power output of 200W, the...
MAGEASY by SwitchEasy’s ODYSSEY+ cases for iPhone 14 offer lanyard loop with durable and utilitarian design
There are tons of cases to choose from for the iPhone 14. With the ODYSSEY+ cases, MAGEASY has added removable bumpers on the corners that can be replaced with eyelets to use with a lanyard. It’s a pretty versatile design, available for the entire iPhone 14 lineup – and they’re offering a discount code for the 9to5Mac audience.
Satechi launches Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub with sleek design and full 40Gbps speeds
Satechi is out with its latest accessory for Mac at CES, the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub. As the name conveys, the new hub comes with a sleek design while offering three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports and more. This new hub is a more compact and affordable version of the Satechi...
Thursday’s best deals: Belkin Apple Watch Series 8 Fast Charger $51, Shargeek power banks, more
All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday and headlined by Belkin’s Apple Watch Series 8 Fast Charger at $51. Alongside being able to tidy up the nightstand, today’s price cuts also carry over to Shargeek’s popular transparent power banks from $159 to refresh your Apple everyday carry. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
