iOS 16 breaks playback of DRM-restricted content when using HDMI adapters

A few months ago, many users noticed that AirPlay on older Apple TV models no longer works with DRM-restricted content after the iOS 16 update. However, it seems that the problem goes far beyond that, as there are reports that such content can no longer be played using HDMI adapters as well.
Apple Card offering $55 Daily Cash to cover WSJ subscription for new holders

In a new offer to promote Apple Card, Apple is now offering $55 Daily Cash for new Apple Card holders who subscribe to a year of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) All Access Digital, which costs $4 a month for a year. Apple says the offer will cover the subscription costs for those applying for an Apple Card for the first time.
Apple Books launches AI-narrated audiobooks initiative

Apple Books has launched a new initiative to expand the number of audiobooks available on its store. It is inviting independent writers and larger publishers to opt-in to have their written books converted into audio form using AI voice synthesis models. Apple announced the scheme towards the end of last...
Lenovo goes where no iPad Pro dares to go (yet)

You can’t deny that Apple makes the best iPads on earth, but does Apple make the best tablets? While also probably yes, Lenovo is teasing iPad Pro users with the tablet we want Apple to make — and they just might! Lenovo just made a 14.5-inch iPad Pro-like tablet with multiple USB-C ports and a more versatile take on the Magic Keyboard…
Kuo: Apple AR/VR headset development behind schedule, expect late fall release

After years of speculation, it seems like 2023 is finally the time for the official reveal of the first Apple AR/VR headset. But exactly when this year remains unclear. The latest schedule according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly sets the headset up for a late fall release window. Kuo says software development tools and ongoing drop testing issues mean the device is unlikely to be announced until the spring or summer (WWDC?), with a late fall release on the cards.
HomeKit Weekly: Aqara announces exciting new HomeKit products for 2023

Aqara, a top manufacturer of smart home products that work great with HomeKit, is set to release a range of innovative devices in 2023.They were all announced for CES 2023, and it looks to be an exciting year. These new products include a new motion sensor, smart door locks, video doorbells, and LED strips, all designed to complement any smart home.
Kensington unveils the QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard

Kensington announced its latest products at CES this year, with the most compelling new product for Mac users being the QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard. The company also highlighted its recent Thunderbolt 4 dock and USB-C portable dock with built-in Qi charging. MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard. Kensington says...
Friday’s best deals: Official iPhone 13 MagSafe cases from $21, Anker New Year’s sale, more

All of today’s best deals are now going live as we head into the weekend. Kicking things off are a collection of official Apple iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases at some of the best prices ever starting from $21. Then go check out all of the popular gear in Anker’s New Year’s Sale while it is marking down iPhone accessories starting at $13. And if your smart home could use some love in 2023, LIFX’s HomeKit color smart bulb is a steal at just $25. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Thursday’s best deals: Belkin Apple Watch Series 8 Fast Charger $51, Shargeek power banks, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday and headlined by Belkin’s Apple Watch Series 8 Fast Charger at $51. Alongside being able to tidy up the nightstand, today’s price cuts also carry over to Shargeek’s popular transparent power banks from $159 to refresh your Apple everyday carry. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

