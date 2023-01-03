Read full article on original website
Janette Watkins, 34
Company/Job Title: Treadway Elementary School, Math/Science Coach and Tri-City Dance Twirlers, Coach. How I got into my career: I began teaching in 2012 because, to this day I remember everything about fifth grade. Mr. Allison showed his love for learning daily. His lessons were related to real-world situations, including thrilling themes, and he made learning exciting. During high school, I started coaching baton twirling and realized the excitement when children learn (or catch) something new is indescribable, and I knew I wanted to make an impact on lifelong learning.
Jenn Clutts, 26
Company/Job Title: Lake County, Tourism Marketing Manager. Job responsibilities: I build relationships with Lake County municipalities, businesses and hotels that promote our area as a destination for visitors. I host travel writers/media on tours of Lake County, work with our marketing agency on state/national advertisements and marketing campaigns, manage social media and website content, oversee the rebranding of Visit Lake, and manage part of our event sponsorship program.
Joseph Bostwick, 18
Career/Job title: University of Central Florida (UCF) Student/Published Author. My life: I am studying creative writing at UCF. Aside from my studies, I write whatever I feel motivated writing about. What makes me passionate about writing: It’s very difficult to explain, but I’ve been around the arts my entire life,...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
Free Technology Classes for Adults in Lake County Florida
Yes, surprise surprise - learning can be fun! Better yet, it's not just for school-aged children! Let's explore options for how you can have fun learning something related to technology, right here in Lake County, Florida - for free!
Noted Ocala attorney dies
Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
Missing Disney College Program Intern Found Safe
It was a very sad and stressful Christmas for the family of one woman who was a part of the Disney College Program. On December 25, the family of Marisia Burton shared that the young woman was missing. Her family said they had not heard from the 19-year-old since December 22. She had not contacted them over the holidays, which was very unusual for Burton. They also said that all of Burton’s social media had been deleted and that her bank accounts, which had about $4,000 in them, were wiped clean. Burton had been living at Flamingo Crossing — the housing development for DCP interns.
New project turns old buildings into affordable housing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution. The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution.
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner
The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
Newborn surrendered at Florida fire station 'Baby Box'
OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala newborn was the 23rd baby to be surrendered inside a Baby Box since 2017, also marking the first surrendered baby in 2023. The baby was reportedly dropped off at Ocala Fire Rescue’s Station #1, located at the MLK First Responder Campus. The Ocala Baby...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Local Firefighters Compete in Food Drive Challenge
The third annual Tri-County Fire Department Food Drive Challenge is happening January 21 and local firefighters are already collecting donations to win the trophy for their station. This year’s competitors are Tavares Station 28, Mount Dora Station 34 and Eustis Station 22. “It’s a friendly competition,” Chief James Dickerson...
Bobcat caught on surveillance in neighborhood in The Villages
A bobcat was caught on a home surveillance system in a neighborhood in The Villages. The animal, thought to be a bobcat, was captured on surveillance at a home in the Village of Mallory Square. Bobcat sightings are quite common in The Villages. The Florida bobcat is identifiable by its...
AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
Parents and students startled by man at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake
Parents and students were startled by a man hiding in the bushes at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake. Officers responded to the school at about 8 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a suspicious person. They found 41-year-old Ian Uriah Rickman walking near the school. An officer asked...
Text message ignites jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park
A text message ignited a jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park. Angela Marie Derringer, 41, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after attacking her boyfriend at the home of his mother in the 200 block of College Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The man’s mother told...
U-Haul Growth Index showed increase in arrivals in Ocala over the past year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is one of the top growing cities in the country, based on what’s called the U-Haul Growth Index. The index is based on U-Haul moves into the city. Data from the company shows Ocala experienced a 6% increase in arrivals over the year and only a 1% increase in departures.
2023 housing market forecast: When will homes become affordable again?
ORLANDO, Fla. — The upcoming home buying season will not be a red-hot threepeat like the past two, but low inventory should keep prices elevated, one of Orlando’s most notable real estate agents predicted. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Ray Lopez, a Keller-Williams agent, said...
City Of DeBary close to locking down 170 acre green space
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of DeBary predicts to be fully developed with in the next handful of years with another four to five thousand homes. City plans to invest another five to ten million in to the future park. Some of the funding coming from American Rescue Plan...
To the house of mourning, we shall go
In the summer of 2020—the summer of George Floyd’s death, the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 national primary election—the Ocala Gazette was launched with the goal of holding those in power accountable but, just as importantly, better connecting our community. We thought at the time that we’d...
