Atlantic City, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

camdencounty.com

Somerdale Road Bridge Reconstruction to Begin this Month

(Lindenwold, NJ) – A $4.1 million project to reconstruct the Somerdale Road Bridge in Gloucester Township is set to begin later this month. This project is being funded through a Local Bridge Future Needs grant administered by the state Department of Transportation. “This project is another investment we are...
CAMDEN, NJ
trentonjournal.com

Shake up at City Hall

We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
TRENTON, NJ
camdencounty.com

Crews to Pave Multiple Streets in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) – On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the City of Camden will be paving Linden Street from Admiral Wilson Boulevard to 7th Street and as well as a portion of Martin Luther King Boulevard from the traffic signal at the 5A off-ramp intersection to the left turn for the access ramp onto I-676 southbound. Work hours will run from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the work will not result in any full road closures.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Wanted: Lighthouse Keeper in Atlantic City

If you're looking for something a little bit different in your life, this may just be it. Our friends at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City are on the "lookout" for some new Lighthouse Keepers!. According to Wikipedia the role of a Lighthouse Keeper was "tending and caring for a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Closure in Winslow Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Atlantic City Electric will be performing utility work at 670 Albertson Road in Winslow Township on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and Thursday Jan. 5 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. There will be a full road closure of Albertson Road between Mays Landing Road and Hay...
CAMDEN, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition

Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Committed to Palmyra

Student Resource Officer Omar Kendall had made Palmyra his professional home for the better part of two decades. The township native and school district alum is finishing the final month of his 22-year run with the Palmyra police department. Kendall announced earlier this month that after a quarter century in law enforcement, he would retire at the end of the year.
PALMYRA, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

RIP Mootilda: Upper Township, NJ, Cow Confirmed Dead By Caretaker

It's the end of an era in the northernmost parts of Cape May County. It's not the one that anybody wanted either. To be fair, it wasn't exactly an "era," but it was a fun couple of months for the residents of the Marmora section of Upper Township right outside of Ocean City. The famous brown cow that was spotted in the woods in summer of 2022, later to be affectionately called "Mootilda," gave people a lot of laughs, some anxiety, but most importantly, a cause to get behind.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ

