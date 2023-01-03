Read full article on original website
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Woman ejected from Radio City Music Hall after being flagged by facial recognition softwareWayness TammNew York City, NY
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
A female roommate didn't call 911 after encountering Bryan Kohberger in a mask allegedly fleeing the Idaho murder scene because she likely froze from fear, experts said.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old known as devoted to students
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator who is devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family, according to fellow teachers and city officials. John Eley...
UK police forces spend thousands on rainbow cars, flags supporting LGBT community: 'woke nonsense'
Police departments in the UK have spent thousands on merchandise supporting the gay community, prompting critics to call on departments to stop 'wasting money on woke nonsense.'
Talks continue to avoid nurse strike at 2 NYC hospitals
NEW YORK — (AP) — With a strike deadline looming, contract negotiations continued Sunday between two large New York City hospitals and the union representing more than 7,000 nurses prepared to walk out on Monday, union officials said. Nurses at a third hospital reached a tentative agreement on...
