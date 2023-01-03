ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sesame added to major food allergens list by FDA

By Rebecca Corey, Yahoo News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVXnq_0k2C4yqj00

As of Jan. 1, sesame has officially joined the list of major food allergens, .

Sesame, the , will now be subject to the same labeling and manufacturing requirements as other major food allergens identified by , which includes milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans. The change comes over a year and a half after was signed into law in April 2021 and expanded the definition of "major food allergen" to include sesame.

Food already in circulation before 2023 doesn’t need to be removed from retail shelves or relabeled to declare sesame as an allergen — “so depending on shelf life, some food products may not have allergen labeling for sesame on the effective date,” the FDA said.

Why does this update matter?

The addition of sesame to the list of major food allergens is "a victory for the allergy community," after the FASTER Act was signed into law.

According to in 2019, about 1 in 200 people report having a sesame allergy, and of those reporting convincing allergy symptoms, about 1 in 4 have experienced severe reactions.

Dr. Scott H. Sicherer, one of the authors of the study and director of the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute at Mount Sinai, said in an email to Yahoo News that other countries such as Canada and Australia, and the European Union, have included sesame in their labeling laws for years, “and, happily, now the US laws also include sesame.”

“For our patients, going forward this means that sesame cannot be hidden in umbrella terms such as ‘natural flavoring’ or ‘spices’ and people will not have to make a mistake because a word like ‘tahini’ (which is sesame paste) is on a label but not the word ‘sesame,’” Sicherer said.

Sesame can be found in seed, oil or paste form — from baked goods and bread crumbs to sushi, soups, dressings and sauces.

Symptoms of a sesame allergy are and may include difficulty breathing, low pulse rate, itchiness or swelling inside the mouth, hives and even — a severe, life-threatening reaction that causes the body to go into shock. While may be treated with prescribed or over-the-counter antihistamines, a severe reaction may require an emergency injection of epinephrine and a trip to the emergency room. Requiring that sesame be identified on labels, experts say, means that consumers will be less vulnerable to accidental exposure.

