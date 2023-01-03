ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills-Bengals game won’t resume this week after Damar Hamlin’s collapse

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9hFY_0k2C4iyL00

NFL officials on Tuesday announced that the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals will not resume this week following the collapse Monday night of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals match. The game was paused as Hamlin got medical care on the field and later postponed to allow for a focus on Hamlin’s health.

League officials said in a statement Tuesday that a new date for the game had not yet been determined.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date,” the statement read. “The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.”

Officials added that they were in “regular contact” with the medical team caring for Hamlin, the NFL Players Association and officials with the Bills and the Bengals.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in Monday night’s game, Bills officials said.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” according to the Bills.

Team officials said Hamlin remains in critical condition at the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Family members asked the public to keep him in their prayers.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
102.5 The Bone

Joe Burrow discusses how Bengals responded after Damar Hamlin situation: 'Nobody wanted to continue to play the game'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt it was important to let the Buffalo Bills know how his team felt following Damar Hamlin's on-field emergency in Week 17. On Wednesday, Burrow discussed how his team responded after Hamlin left the game in an ambulance, and why it was important to meet with Bills players in that moment.
CINCINNATI, OH
102.5 The Bone

Damar Hamlin: Bills announce breathing tube is out and he facetimed team

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed on Thursday night, allowing him to talk to his family and care team, the team announced Friday morning. The “remarkable development” comes after Hamlin collapsed in Cincinnati on Monday night and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition.
102.5 The Bone

Damar Hamlin ‘beginning to awaken,’ doctor says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was “beginning to awaken” on Thursday morning after collapsing on the field during a game Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said at a news conference. “As of this morning, he is beginning to awaken, and...
CINCINNATI, OH
102.5 The Bone

Tee Higgins speaks for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'I'm in a good place right now'

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. He shared that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's mother contacted him Thursday morning to share updates about her son's condition after he collided with Higgins and collapsed on the field during "Monday Night Football."
CINCINNATI, OH
102.5 The Bone

NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed, 'neutral site AFC Championship game' being considered

The NFL announced Thursday evening it will not resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. The league also announced teams will consider a "neutral site" AFC Championship game. These "key factors" were included in the decision:. Not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
102.5 The Bone

If you need a hug in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's emergency, meet me at the logo

Unprecedented. That's the word that has been repeated ad nauseam this week in the wake of the tragic injury that Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered this week on Monday Night Football. This is an incident that the vast majority of people haven't had to experience over the course of their lives: quite literally watching someone almost lose their life on national television. By now, everyone knows the story of what was captured on ESPN airwaves. Hamlin popped up from a routine hit and then instantly fell to the ground, needing CPR and a trip to the ICU, where he still remains in critical condition.
102.5 The Bone

Week 18 Fantasy Football: Running Back rankings

At one point this season, Cam Akers' future with the Los Angeles Rams was uncertain. Now, he's a bright spot in the offense and came through for fantasy managers in the playoffs. From nearly being traded (or even released) ahead of the NFL's deadline to putting up career-best production, Akers' turnaround has been something to behold.
102.5 The Bone

Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, able to talk after on-field collapse

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is able to breathe on his own and talk after collapsing on-field during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, team officials said Friday. Officials with the Bills confirmed the development in the 24-year-old’s recovery, writing in a statement on social media that Hamlin’s...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy