WYTV.com
Report: Head Start teacher fired following complaint
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teacher with Trumbull Community Action Program (TCAP) Head Start in Warren was fired following an incident with a student, according to a police report and the agency. The report said that a parent of a child in the program said that her daughter was...
WYTV.com
Attorney for citizens suing Newton Falls discusses lawsuit
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the weekend, we told you that citizens in Newton Falls are suing the city over the police department. Also named in the suit are all three Trumbull County commissioners and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office. Last month, under an emergency ordinance, city...
WYTV.com
Trumbull County recorder named national delegate
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County recorder Tod Latell has been named a national delegate for the Ohio Recorders’ Association. Latell will represent the ORA at the mid-winter and annual conferences for the International Association of Government Officials. Latell says he looks forward to networking and learning about...
WYTV.com
Barrel33 opens in Mahoning County with future request for voters
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Barrel33 has expanded into Mahoning County, and the location is now open. It’s located right at the Five Points Roundabout. Barrel33 is a bar, restaurant, and retail shop under one roof. It specializes in wines, craft beer and cocktails. This location joins the...
WYTV.com
Local leaders talk decision of community-regulated tobacco laws
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has been against kids smoking for decades. On Thursday, he stopped a bill that would’ve limited what cities can do to stop it. He made it known that Ohio has to change to stop the smoking and vaping epidemic. Ohio...
WYTV.com
Sentencing continued for juvenile with gun at Canfield Fair after judge learns of release violations
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing today for a 15-year-old boy in Mahoning County Juvenile Court on a charge he had a gun at the Canfield Fair was continued after the judge found out the teen had violated several terms of his release from juvenile detention. Instead, Judge Theresa Dellick...
WYTV.com
Local Veterans Service Commission has new mobile office
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Veterans Service Commission of Mahoning County has a new mobile office to help with veterans’ services. Farber Specialty in Reynoldsburg, Ohio built the office, which was purchased through American Rescue Plan funds. “It’s a really nice setup. I think we’re going to be...
WYTV.com
15 facing charges following Trumbull County gambling investigations
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Fifteen people are facing criminal summons on charges of operating a gambling house and gambling following an investigation into complaints at four locations in Trumbull County. According to Ohio Investigative Unit Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf, warrants were served at the following locations on Wednesday:. Convenient...
WYTV.com
Bond set for Warren man accused of setting fires
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arraigned Wednesday in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on several charges related to burglary and arson. Donald Taylor pleaded not guilty to the 20 charges. He was originally charged in November with starting two fires in Warren and was suspected of other fires in the area.
WYTV.com
Judge sentences woman for death of dog left in locked closet
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who pleaded guilty to leaving a dog locked in a closet while she went on vacation, leading to the dog’s death, was sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to six months in jail. Rayne Dunmire, 22, received the sentence from...
WYTV.com
Police investigating shooting at Youngstown bar
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police said that two people told them they were shot outside of a Youngstown bar early Friday morning. According to a police report, a man and woman showed up at St. Elizabeth Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman told police she was sitting in the driver...
WYTV.com
City council votes to postpone moving municipal complex
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Plans to centralize Cortland’s city services downtown are on hold. Cortland City Council has opted against purchasing the former Farmer’s Bank building for a municipal complex — at least for the time being. The city had been eyeing the old Farmer’s Bank...
WYTV.com
Industrial corridor upgrade project awarded $2.4 million grant
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Major road improvements will be coming to North Jackson thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. On Thursday, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce announced $2.4 million in grant money has been awarded to Mahoning Avenue Industrial Corridor Upgrade project.
WYTV.com
Local fire department finally receives new truck
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After two years of waiting, the Cortland Fire Department finally got its new firetruck on Friday. The truck was ordered in December 2020 and should have taken 16 to 18 months to deliver but took two years because of supply chain issues. Good thing it...
WYTV.com
Report: Illinois man accused of exposing himself at local Walmart
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – An Illinois man is facing charges, accused of exposing himself at a Grove City Walmart this past April. Pennsylvania State Police said that Jason McAllister, 28, of Joliet, Illinois, indecently exposed himself to an 18-year-old woman in a vehicle on April 19 and fled police. The vehicle chase continued onto Interstate 80 before it ceased.
WYTV.com
Driver flips car at I-680 in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police said that a driver flipped a vehicle late Wednesday night on an I-680 exit ramp in Youngstown. Officers said that a car flipped at the exit from Mahoning Avenue to I-680 Southbound around 11:30 p.m. Police did not give any information on injuries or what caused...
WYTV.com
Warren apartments to be demolished
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority is planning to demolish the Riverview Apartment building on Tod Avenue in Warren. The Department of Housing and Urban Development approved TMHA’s request to tear down the building back in October. Last month, TMHA stopped accepting housing applications for...
WYTV.com
Program offering free devices for seniors
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new local program created to help low-income seniors call for help in emergencies could one day become a national campaign. The Senior Support Action Group is offering free Echo Dot devices to those older residents in the area who meet income requirements. Organizers say...
WYTV.com
Demo begins on old company homes in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Demolition has begun on the old company homes in Campbell. In total, roughly 70 units will come down within the next month. Friday, a demo crew began tearing down one row of six units. The demolition is being carried out by both the city of...
WYTV.com
Nominations being accepted for local H.O.P.E. Award
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is looking for someone who is “honorable, outstanding, philanthropic and excellent.”. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 H.O.P.E. Award for Lifetime Achievement. The award is given to those who have gone above and beyond to...
