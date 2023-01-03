Read full article on original website
LaVern Seegert
3d ago
Why ????? Hell We Know She is not going to do anything for the People., I mean After all She Did nothing except Lock us Down over COVID while her husband was able to put his boat in the water but nobody else could ( remember )!!!!!!!!!!!
Reply
4
Related
deadlinedetroit.com
"The Week That Was:' Replacing Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Who Are The Likely Contenders?
Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, attorney Tiffany Ellis, 910 AM host Adolph Mongo, veteran journalist Nancy Derringer and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about who will replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is not running for re-election; the Kevin McCarthy mess; new laws in Lansing go into effect; Ottawa County has taken a hard right and the AG is investigating, and Schmuck of the Week.
11 running to lead Michigan GOP after election losses blamed on Trump
Eleven people – from former Republican statewide candidates to local conservative activists – are running to chair the Michigan GOP and turn the party around after sweeping losses in the midterms. The MIGOP released the names Friday evening, the deadline to file paperwork. They include popular choices who...
Detroit News
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reopens investigation into false Trump electors
Lansing — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday her office is reopening its investigation into the 16 Republican electors who signed a certificate falsely claiming that Donald Trump had won the state's 2020 election. Nessel, a Democrat, previously referred the matter to federal prosecutors. But she cited new...
Gretchen Whitmer's husband, Marc Mallory, retired early from dentistry due to threats
LANSING − Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her husband retired from his dental practice about eight years earlier than planned, significantly impairing his retirement plans, because of threats arising from her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike her, First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory "didn't have all the state police with him all the time and he was worried about his patients and his staff," Whitmer said in an interview with Democratic strategist David Axelrod, for his podcast, "The...
‘A dark day for our country’: How the Jan. 6 insurrection has changed Michigan politics
It has now been two years since baseless claims of election fraud incited an armed, far-right extremist mob to storm the U.S. Capitol, breaking into congressional chambers and ransacking offices in the name of keeping former President Donald Trump in office. The events of Jan. 6, 2021, came as a violent result of pro-Trump election […] The post ‘A dark day for our country’: How the Jan. 6 insurrection has changed Michigan politics appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WNEM
MI Secretary of State to receive Presidential Citizens Medal
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden in a White House ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6 for her work in protecting democracy. The medal is the nation’s second-highest civilian award. It will be presented to her and other...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Laws Going Into Effect in 2023
It’s officially a new year, and that brings plenty of hopes and resolutions for the coming 365 days. However, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan laws going into effect on...
WWMT
Jan. 6 committee says Michigan republicans tried to overturn 2020 election results
LANSING, Mich. — Final reports and hundreds of interview transcripts released by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6th attack, offer more details on how Michigan was tied to a plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including extensive efforts to offer up a fake slate of electors supporting then-President Donald Trump.
This Michigan City Was Just Named America’s Snowiest…Again
Snowfall is no joke in the state of Michigan especially the farther north you go. Once you make it across the Mackinac Bridge, you will genuinely experience more snow than you ever have in your entire life. If you happen to live north of the bridge, well then, it's just another day in the Upper Peninsula.
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package that gives the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) the tools to ensure financial oversight of insurance companies based in the state. According to the DIFS, the package takes calculations that are meant to give more information...
Michigan city ranked snowiest place in U.S. over last 30 years, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac
According to a report from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has received more inches of snow for the last 30 years than any other place in the country, with about 117 inches annually.
WILX-TV
Rural areas across Michigan face internet issues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Technology connects people around the world and having an unreliable connection can be detrimental. Heather Lewis lives in Williamston and constantly deals with her devices not loading. Lewis is a teacher at Williamston High School and does a lot of work from home. “There’s never a moment...
Whitmer's 'Mitten' mittens came from Marquette shop in Upper Peninsula
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wore distinctive black and white “Mitten” mittens at her outdoor inaugural event in Lansing on New Year’s Day. The cozy mitts came off when she took the oath of office for her second term as the state’s governor, though she put them back on midway through her speech, and held her hands high. ...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR Stocks 624,000 Fish In Lakes Across State
Anglers will soon benefit from the 624,205 fish, which collectively weighed 7.8 tons, that were stocked by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources at 85 locations across the state. “It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will provide enhanced fishing opportunities throughout Michigan,” said DNR fish production manager...
Herbruck's donates million of eggs in 2022, as prices start to drop
Michigan's largest egg producer donated over 2.2 million eggs to community organizations throughout 2022.
WLNS
JOB ALERT: Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals for several fields and offering great pay and benefits. They are also hiring corrections officers and said each facility operates like a small city. That means there are needs for a wide array of positions,...
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Why California’s monster storm will be nothing when it gets to Michigan
A powerful storm system is hitting the West Coast right now. Since weather systems typically move from west to east, you might be wondering when Michigan gets slammed. Here’s why Michigan will be spared by the next few powerful West Coast storms. A storm system actually has a life...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
My Magic GR
Take A Look At Michigan’s 7 Most Wanted Criminals
Have you seen any of the 7 Michiganders who are on top of Michigan's most-wanted list? Take a look and find out why they are on the Michigan State Police list. Michigan's most-wanted is a list you never want to be on, but how does one get on the list in the first place?
Comments / 12