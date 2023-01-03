Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Flu cases doubled, Steamboat Resort on pace for 400-inch season: Top stories at SteamboatPilot.com this week
1. Steamboat Resort on pace to have first 400-inch season since 2010. Steamboat Ski Resort is on pace for its first 400-inch season in more than a decade after the snowiest December since 2007 has the slopes at the middle of Mt. Werner blanketed by 190 inches of snow. That...
Giant New Colorado Tubing Hill Opens With a Carpet Ride and Cool Lights
There are so many ways to enjoy the Colorado snow. Skiing and snowboarding dominate most of Colorado's 32 ski resorts. However, Steamboat Springs has joined the resorts that know some people just want to just sit down and enjoy the ride. They have added a little extra tubing fun to their slopes.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
CPW offers annual parks pass, other perks for volunteer Camp Host positions
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is recruiting volunteers for camp host positions for the 2023 season. Positions are available statewide at state parks, wildlife areas and hatcheries, according to the agency’s website. Camp Hosts are responsible for greeting arriving campers and visitors, performing light maintenance, promoting educational opportunities, helping at...
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Minutes matter: Learn about avalanche safety for free in downtown Steamboat
Conveniently located at the bottom of Howelsen Hill between Wren’s run and the Barrows chairlift, the Beacon Training Park is open for a second season of avalanche education and training, offering free and easily accessible information for people of all ages. With the winter predicted to see over 400...
Travel website names two Colorado resorts among the most relaxing in country
If you're seeking a relaxing escape after the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, you may not have to travel far. Trips to Discover, the travel website, has recently named two Colorado resorts among the most relaxing in the country. The website considered factors such as spa treatments, beautiful...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
ARWC River Report shows improved snowpack
The Arkansas River Watershed Coalition’s latest River Reports shows December brought above-average snowpack to most of Colorado, but Arkansas River Basin snowpack remains low at 81% of median, up from 76% a month ago. As of Jan. 3, 40% of Colorado was no longer experiencing drought conditions, according the...
Here's a breakdown of when keeping antlers you find is illegal in Colorado
Yet another constant reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado, it's not uncommon to find antlers when you're exploring. Finding the remnants of animal shed is always exciting, often inspiring hopes of bringing the natural treasure home – whether that's to put on display or to give to the pups as a treat.
Another Popular Local Restaurant In Colorado Has Closed For Good
2023 is off to a rough start for some, including the food lovers in Colorado who lost another amazing locally-owned and operated restaurant to kick off the new year. Another Local Colorado Restaurant Closes Its Doors Permanently. The sad text messages are flying all around our state because we've lost...
REPORT: Father killed by avalanche while with three teenage sons in Colorado
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has released their full report related to a fatal avalanche that took place on Berthoud Pass on December 26, detailing what happened in the moments around the deadly slide. According to the report, a father and his three teenage sons had left Winter Park earlier...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
George Morris’ passion for family, friends, fishing leaves impression
George Morris was a friendly bus driver who greeted passengers with a smile, a talented baker who often treated his friends with his trademark cake and a fisherman who treasured his time by the water. George was also a valued member of the Yampa Valley community, and he left a...
2 Colorado resorts named among most relaxing in US
If one of your goals in the new year is to relax a little more, there are some great opportunities to do that in Colorado.
‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed that a new strain of avian flu is killing large numbers of birds across the state and the U.S. The strain was first discovered in fall and winter of 2021 and is described by a CPW official as "the worst strain ever recorded." KRDO The post ‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat galleries celebrate winter, debut epic moose photo at First Friday Artwalk
Moose have been Jace Romick’s white whale for years. Until now. Debuting two new images as part of First Friday Artwalk from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, Romick is showing off the “Clash of the Titans”, a photo of two bull moose crashing together. Steamboat Springs...
travellemming.com
5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)
As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
VIDEO: Rare moment as 5 mountain lions captured on camera in Colorado
Wildlife is never far in Colorado, and shocking footage captured in the Front Range town of Evergreen puts that on display. A video published by Denver7, courtesy of Doug Williams, shows at least five mountain lions walking near what appears to be a local home. It's rare to see this...
Chili’s Restaurants In Colorado Have Stopped Serving This Very Popular Item
Chili’s restaurants in Colorado and around the country stopped serving this extremely popular comfort food menu item. What's the deal?. Sing it with me... I want my baby back baby back baby back... Chili's, baby back ribs. A song that made us all want to dine at the popular Texas-based Chili's restaurants. Don't worry, the baby back ribs are safe, but here's an awesome behind-the-scenes making of that iconic jingle to make you smile before breaking the bad news.
[VIDEO] Coyote spotted lurking near dog park in Colorado Springs
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding Colorado pet owners to be vigilant of coyotes after a video was captured of one lurking just outside of a dog park in Colorado Springs. "Coyotes are highly adaptable and common in urban areas. And they are predators," CPW said in a tweet...
Snow forecast intensifies, up to 18 inches now expected on some Colorado peaks
The forecast of incoming snowfall that's starting to hit Colorado got a significant upgrade in the past 24 hours, now showing that up to 18 inches of snow are expected on some peaks through Saturday morning. Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that peaks east of Steamboat Springs and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley Sustainability Council encourages residents to reduce waste by “Bringing Your Own”
On the heels of the state’s new policy on single-use plastic and paper bags, The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is urging Routt County residents to focus on “Bringing Your Own” as part of its January Erase the Waste campaign. According to YVSC, Bringing Your Own means making...
