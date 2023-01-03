Kathy Hensley Hill of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Harlan, KY, passed away January 3, 2023. She was member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden. Kathy truly loved her family and devoted her life to taking care of her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Betty Hensley, and her grandchildren, Addison Price and Caleb Helton. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Logan Hill, who was her high school sweetheart; children, Tim Hill (Cheryl), Amy Shugart (Brian), Sarah Price, Mary Kate Helton (Justin); 13 grandchildren; sisters, Linda Lindblom and Martha Riffe.

