harlanenterprise.net
Kathy Hensley Hill
Kathy Hensley Hill of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Harlan, KY, passed away January 3, 2023. She was member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden. Kathy truly loved her family and devoted her life to taking care of her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Betty Hensley, and her grandchildren, Addison Price and Caleb Helton. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Logan Hill, who was her high school sweetheart; children, Tim Hill (Cheryl), Amy Shugart (Brian), Sarah Price, Mary Kate Helton (Justin); 13 grandchildren; sisters, Linda Lindblom and Martha Riffe.
wymt.com
Harlan County city looking for interim police chief
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky city is looking for the right person to add to its police force. Officials with the City of Evarts posted on their Facebook page they are accepting applications and resumes for an interim police chief. The post states the candidate must be...
WKYT 27
Two killed in Breathitt Co. crash
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men were killed in a Breathitt County crash on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they received a call of a single-vehicle accident on KY 1098 in the Southfork community Thursday night. KSP says their investigation indicated that 31-year-old Chad Hardin was driving a Chevrolet...
wymt.com
Chuck Johnson named chief of the London Police Department, Bobby Day named assistant chief
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 28-year law enforcement veteran was introduced as chief of the London Police Department on Monday. Chuck Johnson began his full-time career at the London Police Department in 1998. Johnson is a Laurel County native who comes from a law enforcement family. “Chuck has a long...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested Following Chase With Police
A man out of Pike County is now in jail after police say he led them on a chase. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police is said to have clocked a car traveling at 85 miles per hour on US 23, near Dorton. The driver attempted to pull the...
harlanenterprise.net
County officials sworn in
The General Election is long past, with the voters making their decisions in November. However, most of those who prevailed were only sworn in last week when Circuit Judge Kent Hendrickson performed the swearing-in at a Harlan Circuit Court courtroom ceremony on Thursday. The newly elected officials gathered inside the...
q95fm.net
KSP Searching For Eastern Kentucky Man Wanted For Receiving Stolen Property
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a wanted man. Kentucky State Police announced that they are looking for 23 year old Anthony Taylor. Taylor is wanted for receiving stolen Property. He is described as being a black male, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.
wymt.com
Whitley County Sheriff’s Office looking for man in connection with shooting
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a man they say should be considered “armed and dangerous.”. Sheriff Bill Elliotte, several sheriff’s deputies, several officers from the Williamsburg Police Department and troopers with Kentucky State Police are searching the Little Wolf Creek area in search of 25-year-old Brady Bowman from Pleasant View.
wymt.com
Whitley Co. school on soft lockdown as precaution, superintendent says
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a Whitley County School being placed on a soft lockdown. Whitley County School District officials said Pleasant View Elementary School was placed on a soft lock down Friday morning. They said the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “domestic...
sam1039.com
KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, has announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. The checkpoints are an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
wymt.com
One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
WKYT 27
WATCH: Magoffin County officials ask for help identifying suspects
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman is asking for your help in identifying people who reportedly caused damage to a park. In a video posted to Facebook, several cars were caught driving on Half Mountain Battlefield Community Park. Officials said the cars caused damage to the...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Dec. 14 and returned 19 felony indictments, three felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
harlanenterprise.net
County schools to purchase school buses
The Harlan County School Board approved the purchase of multiple new school buses using ARP (American Rescue Plan) ESSER funds during a meeting on Dec. 20. Board Chairman Gary Farmer called on Superintendent Brent Roark to speak to the panel regarding purchasing 30 new school buses for the district. Roark...
wymt.com
Pilot program aims to dismiss charges of non-violent offenders
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Behavioral Health Conditional Dismissal pilot program began on Oct. 1, 2022. It is also known as Senate Bill 90. ”So, the dismissal program will allow people with substance use disorders, behavioral health issues, mental health disorders to get treatment in lieu of incarceration,” said Jason Merrick with Addiction Recovery Care.
WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
993thex.com
Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Looking For Crossroad’s Store Robbery Suspect
The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of robbing Crossroad’s Country Store located on Highway 81 South in Washington County on December 28. The sheriff’s office has released video security footage of the man and we have it posted on our website. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Vince Walters with the Criminal Investigations Division.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The 75/80 Interdiction Team arrested Marty Allen Hart age 38 of VanZant Road, Lily early Tuesday morning January 3, 2023 at approximately 1:24 AM following a drug investigation at a business approximately 10 miles South of London. During the investigation the armed suspect was found in possession of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, methadone, hydrocodone, marijuana and a large amount of US currency. In addition, this subject was wanted on outstanding warrants.
Greeneville police identify body found in burned vehicle
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot. The body was identified as Sandra Kay Peterson, 56 of Greeneville. Peterson’s body was discovered after firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive on Dec. 20. The […]
wcyb.com
Teenage victim identified in fatal Johnson City shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Johnson City that occurred early Sunday morning. Ja'Shon Yates, of Kingsport, was killed, according to Johnson City Lt. Don Shepard. Police said the shooting happened at Monarch Apartments and there...
