Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD says driver in deadly August wreck was under the influence of alcohol, drugs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released a new update in a deadly wreck which happened in August of 2022. Mason Mulvany, 18, the driver of a vehicle which struck and killed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold at the intersection of NE Flower Mound and Cache Road was under the influence of alcohol and THC at the time of the crash.
kswo.com
2 sent to hospital following east Lawton wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A two vehicle wreck sent at least two people to the hospital in the back of ambulances on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were dispatched just before 3 p.m. for a wreck at the intersection of Flower Mound and Gore Blvd. When on scene, crews found a...
One arrested after pursuit and manhunt
WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man involved in a high-speed pursuit a few nights ago after a search near Hampton and Stesco road. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, 49-year-old James Daniel Harris evaded police a few nights ago during a chase and was able to get away. Since then, […]
news9.com
1 Dead In Garvin Co. Crash
One person is dead after a crash that happened at around 8 a.m. Monday in Garvin County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Investigators said William Brooks, 46, was driving on East County Road 1554, approximately three miles south of Lindsay, when the vehicle departed the roadway and rolled over.
kswo.com
LPD looking for vehicle involved in hit and run
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is looking for the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night. The wreck happened at SW 11th and Lee around 7:45 p.m. In a video posted by police, you see a dark-colored truck slam into a white SUV...
Bus barn burglar, vandal sentenced to jail time served
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who broke into the WFISD transportation center in 2020 and took property, committed vandalism and set a truck on fire has been sentenced to her time already served in jail. Lisa Perez pleaded guilty to arson and burglary of a building and had the other charges of criminal mischief […]
kswo.com
Cache installing ‘smart’ water meters
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the City of Cache are getting ready to install “smart” water meters across the city. Starting this week and through the rest of the month, Cache Public Works Authority will be installing the water meters for all residential and commercial properties in the city.
kswo.com
Comanche County residents speak out on water issues
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A neighborhood surrounded by the City of Lawton on all sides is without water. Some of those residents, who technically live in Comanche County, are speaking out after being without water for a month. They say it’s an ongoing issue. Freezing temperatures caused a water...
Police Looking for Alleged Shapeshifter in Lawton, Oklahoma
The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating a man, not a Smurf, who used a stolen credit card to purchase over $10,000 of merchandise in Lawton, Oklahoma. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted a picture on its Facebook page asking for the public to help identify the man in the photo who is accused of stealing a credit card and going on a $10,000 shopping spree. But the photo they posted caused the man to have an... altered skin stone giving him the appearance of a real life Smurf, which they poked at in the post.
KTEN.com
Driver killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim found dead over weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of a person who was found dead in southwest Lawton over the weekend. Officials identified the victim as Shane Chockpoyah, 48. PREVIOUS STORY | Lawton police investigate death. Chockpoyah was found dead near the intersection of 7th and...
Tangled web of alleged deceit weaved at Double D Liquor
Another alleged forgery attempt at Double D Liquor on Seymour Highway resulted in three arrests after a clerk quickly spotted a hole in the suspects' stories.
kswo.com
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton doctor is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly killing a dog. 36-year-old Daniel Moses Garrison is facing one felony count of cruelty to animals. According to court documents, in mid-December, two men working in west Lawton said they heard what sounded like a dog...
kswo.com
Crime Stoppers releases pics of ‘person of interest’ in recent Lawton homicide
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma releases pictures of a “person of interest” in the recent homicide of Shane Chockpoyah. The photos show a female entering a gas station located at 2401 NW Cache Road just after 11 a.m. on December 31. The female is...
Today I Learned This Was Illegal in Wichita Falls and It Could Cost You $500
I will bet significant money that a LOT of folks in Wichita Falls are not following this because I had no idea it was a thing. So this morning I happened to see a story out of San Antonio where a woman was charged $200 for not having a permit for her alarm system in her house. A permit for an alarm? I had never heard of such a thing.
kswo.com
OBI holds blood drive alongside Comanche Nation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Our Blood Institute, formerly known as Oklahoma Blood Institute, is hosting a blood drive in partnership with Comanche Cares. It’s happening until 6 p.m. at the Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol. Donors will receive a free t-shirt and refreshments, and Comanche Rewards Club...
KOCO
Police investigate after body discovered in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. — The Lawton Police Department is investigating after discovering a body in southwest Lawton on Saturday afternoon. Lawton police said they discovered the body off Southwest 7th Street and Monroe Avenue just after 1 p.m. When officers arrived, the individual was located and pronounced dead at the scene.
Theft suspect holds stolen phone ransom for $30
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that allegedly stole a phone called the victim and asked for $30 to return it. According to the police report, on Tuesday, January 3, Wichita Falls Police were sent to the McDonald’s on Holliday Street for theft. The victim told them the suspect, later identified as Cody Noisey, called […]
newschannel6now.com
City of Wichita Falls issues ordinance on used catalytic converters
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls issued a new ordinance in November of 2022 to help combat rising catalytic converter thefts. The ordinance states it is unlawful for any person or entity other than a metal recycler to possess a used catalytic converter that was removed from a vehicle unless:
Two arrested in narcotics search warrant
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police allegedly find meth and arrest two while executing a search warrant Wednesday.According to the arrest affidavit, on Jan. 4, 2023, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Special Operations Unit arrested Israel Junior Contreras and Brigette Louise Larque during a narcotics search warrant at 1913 6th St. A search of the […]
Comments / 0