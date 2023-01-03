Read full article on original website
After a board meeting Thursday night, the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District announced the Board of Trustees passed a resolution "regarding the use of racial slurs, harassment, hate speech, or derogatory language" in the district.
TTU employees directed to discontinue using TikTok after Gov. Abbott issues ban
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech faculty and staff have been directed to discontinue the use of TikTok on all Texas Tech-issued devices. The move comes after Governor Abbott issued a ban on the social media platform on all government-issued devices on Dec. 7, 2022. Devices include cell phones, laptops,...
Wilson ISD employee accused of ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
LUBBOCK, Texas — An employee with the Wilson Independent School District was placed on administrative leave over “allegedly having inappropriate interactions with high school students,” according to a social media post from the district Thursday morning. The post said the district received information of the interactions on December 30 and “immediately contacted the Lynn County […]
Lubbock man accused of assaulting US Marshal with vehicle, court records said
A man who was arrested during the Lubbock Police Department's "Operation Lubbock Tornado" was taken back to jail on Tuesday, according to online records. Federal court records showed that Gerardo Avila, 45, was accused of assaulting a Deputy United States Marshal with a vehicle.
City of Lubbock offers additional options for tumbleweed disposal
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to assist residents with tumbleweeds, from Thursday, January 5 through 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, the City of Lubbock will have additional containers at the four citizen convenience centers and free access to Caliche Canyon Landfill, located at 8425 North Avenue P, for residents to drop off tumbleweeds.
Woman pleads guilty after acquiring $60k+ in Lubbock using stolen identification, court records said
Haley Shawn Benedetti, 28, pleaded guilty to Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft Friday, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity hosting DIY Saturday at the Habitat ReStore
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be hosting the monthly First Saturday DIY event tomorrow, January 7th, from 1-3 pm at their ReStore, 3630 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413. The event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform old goods into new treasures. This month’s theme is getting organized for the new year.
FEMA indicates Terry County among other counties in Texas faces the greatest risk of disaster
Natural disasters can strike anywhere however, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others like Lubbock County and Terry County. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood, or other calamities, such as winter weather?
Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock
It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
District attorney gives update on capital murder costs
Angela Overman, district attorney for the 286th District Court, provided an update on pending capital murder cases and levied a request for $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding at the Hockley County Commissioners Court meeting, Monday. First, Overman provided an update on the submission of a grant to the...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD employee on leave amid allegations of inappropriate interaction with students
WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - A Wilson ISD employee is on paid administrative leave after the district learned of allegations of inappropriate interactions with high school students. Superintendent Juvencio Portillo said he learned of the allegations on Friday, December 30. Portillo said the district immediately contacted the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office...
Lubbock restaurant ‘Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen’ remembers longtime kitchen manager Quincy Sowells
A Lubbock staple restaurant, 'Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen', is mourning the loss of longtime employee and friend, Quincy Sowells.
Amigos to host health fair with free screenings and info
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Amigos grocery stores across the region will host a health fair for guests on Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. As 2023 begins, Amigos wants to help its guests get off on the right foot to start the new year. The health fair will offer free screenings which include total cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks. There will also be some specially geared food demonstrations and samples.
Two arrested after traffic stop in Hockley County
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two men are in jail after a traffic stop led to arrests for drugs and guns. Last night, Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 24-year-old D’marcus Carter-Palmer and 23-year-old Tavadrai Eddington, both from Lubbock. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over...
Multiple shots fired outside Lubbock bar after fight, LPD said
Multiple shots were fired following a fight at a Lubbock bar in the early hours of New Year’s Eve, just one day before another shooting at a Lubbock bar left one person injured, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Friday morning top stories: UT fires head coach Chris Beard
