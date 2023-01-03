Blood drive honoring fallen McHenry County sheriff’s deputy taking place Saturday

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago-area residents are being asked to donate blood in honor of law enforcement.

The group Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) is partnering with the American Red Cross and other blood collection agencies for "Blue Blood Drives."

One of the blood drives will be held this Saturday at the Sage YMCA in Crystal Lake.

It's known as the Jake Keltner Memorial Blue Blood Drive.

Keltner served with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office for 13 years.

He was shot and killed in March of 2019 as he and other officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Rockford. Keltner was survived by his wife, two young children, his father, his brother, and other family members.

The blood drive will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

