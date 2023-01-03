Read full article on original website
Film and TV Review: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2: Spoils of War and Ruins of War
Every time an episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch lands, Fantha Tracks will be giving their responses, and here are our initial gut feelings, deep dives and thoughts on episodes one and two of season two, ‘Spoils of War’ and ‘Ruins of War’. Beware of spoilerific elements in here.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2: Crab Heist
Get cracking & stream the first two episodes of Season 2 of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch only on Disney+. 🦀. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” season 2 stars Emmy Award® nominee Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award® nominee Michelle Ang (“Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462”) as the voice of Omega. Emmy Award® winner Rhea Perlman (“The Mindy Project,” “Cheers”) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal (“It’s Pony,” “The Owl House”) returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart and Emmy Award® winner Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws,” “Black-ish”) makes her guest starring debut in the series as as Phee Genoa.
Breaking News: Fantha Tracks podcasting LIVE from Boonta Eve 4
Great news as we can finally announce that Fantha Tracks will be a part of Boonta Eve 4, taking place at The Breakfast Club, Canary Wharf, 1 Crossrail Place, London E14 5AR on Thursday 6th April from 3.00pm to 11.00pm. Tickets are available for £30.00 (or $40.12) but hurry as there are literally only a couple left.
The Legacy of Star Wars: how does it compare to the top ten film franchises of all time?
With 12 movies and even more spin-offs, sequels, prequels, and TV series all produced since The Phantom Menace set the stage in 1977, Star Wars has become one of the most loved and successful franchises in cinematic history. Testament to its undeniable cultural impact is the fact that there are very few people out there who are unable to name at least a few iconic names and lines from the classics, even including the ones who haven’t managed to watch one of the films in full.
Comic Review: Star Wars: Tales from the Rancor Pit
Its a dark and stormy night on Tatooine as Jabba the Hutts victim hangs perilously above the rancor pit with only his collection of scary stories to save him. New York Times bestseller Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic, Tales from Vaders Castle) teams up with with fan-favorites artists Nick Brokenshire, Juan Samu, Rafael Pérez, and Puste for a trio of terrifying tales just in time for Halloween.
Lucasfilm History in Objects: Willow wax seal stamp
Lucasfilm continue their look at fascinating artifacts from their vast archives as they reveal this incredible seal, designed as part of a promotional campaign for the original Willow back in late 1988 which was the first major push Lucasfilm had made for a film since the original trilogy, their home video releases and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984.
Popsockets Dimensionals range brings the Force to phones
From Popsockets, their new Dimensionals range, bringing you a Stormtrooper and the fearsome Darth Vader, both retailing for $55.00 with options for interest-free payments and free shipping on items over $40.00. Show your allegiance to the Galactic Empire with limited edition grips. Restore the dark side order to the galaxy....
Echo Base Live XII: First Guest Announced
It’s now less than a month from the next Echo Base Live returning to a galaxy not so far, far away at (the Kingfisher Shopping Centre in Redditch), and the team have started to announce the guests joining them on the day. First up is none other than Governor...
Dark Ink Art timed release: Devin Schoeffler sequel set – ‘Seventh’, ‘Eighth’ and ‘Ninth’
TIMED RELEASE (PRE-ORDER) This piece is part of a timed release beginning Thursday (1/5/23) beginning at 9AM PT and ending Sunday (1/8/23) at 9PM PT. The edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold. ESTIMATED TO SHIP IN 5-6 WEEKS. Inspired by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
How to write research papers on video game topic
The video game industry is one of the most lucrative in the world. The budding niche is interesting because of its incorporation as a pastime, hobby, and opportunity for earning money. For students, it provides enough dynamics for evaluation and analysis. A research paper example could evaluate the impact of video gaming and changing times. It includes addiction and lure, adroit methodology, economic impact, and suitable use of technology. The angle of investigation is simply inexhaustible.
Gentle Giant: Star Wars The Clone Wars Cad Bane 1/7 Scale Animated Mini-Bust
Heading in from the wastes of Tatooine, this is The Clone Wars Cad Bane 1/7 Scale Animated Mini-Bust from Gentle Giant, limited to 3000 editions, shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU and arriving in collections right now.
