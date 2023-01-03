ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger set to return to Idaho to face homicide charges

By Vivian Muniz
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZiKW_0k2C313000

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bryan Kohberger has waived his extradition hearing, bringing him back to Idaho earlier than expected.

According to a release from the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office on Saturday, the decision to waive his hearing means Kohberger may be transported to Idaho as soon as law enforcement is able.

Bryan Kohberger: What we know about arrest in connection to Idaho killings

A nationwide manhunt for the 28-year-old suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students led police to a gated community in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains last Friday.

Kohberger, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at a home on 119 Lamsden Drive, Albrightsville (Chestnuthill Township) in the Indian Mountain Lake Development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xlbz4_0k2C313000
PAcast

Pennsylvania State Police took Kohberger into custody without incident for first-degree murder, a warrant that was issued by the Moscow Police in Idaho.

Details regarding the case contained in a probable cause affidavit are sealed until Kohberger is physically back in Latah County, Idaho, and has been served with the arrest warrant, according to Latah County, Idaho Prosecutor Bill Thompson.

Once Kohberger is returned to Idaho he will have an initial hearing with a magistrate.

Thompson stressed that Idaho Supreme Court law prevents them from sharing details of the case until Kohberger returns to Idaho.

Kohberger was cited to be a Ph.D. student at Washington State University studying in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology.

Representatives for Kohberger said he looks forward to being found not guilty in a court of law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFH6V_0k2C313000
PAcast

The victims, University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of November 13.

Timeline: Retracing the final night of murdered Idaho university students

Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry when they arrived at the home, finding a bloody and gruesome scene.

Authorities say if you have any information about Bryan Kohberger, or this case, to submit a tip via the methods listed below:

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho

"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
IDAHO STATE
News 8 WROC

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
KHQ Right Now

'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
MOSCOW, ID
WBRE

4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy