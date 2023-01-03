Cavetown has announced an inaugural NYC benefit concert for his non-profit organisation This Is Home Project

Wild Pink have announced a free concert in New York City later this month. The show will take place on January 26th at Lincoln Center’s David Rubenstein Atrium and is open to the public. Entry and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The performance will also be streamed live on lincolncenter.org for those who are unable to attend in person.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO