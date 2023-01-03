ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Impact of January 6 insurrection felt in Oklahoma two years later

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two years after protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol in hopes of overturning a presidential election, its impact can still be felt. Before the Jan. 6 insurrection shocked the nation, violence on Capitol Hill was unthinkable. Questioning the peaceful transition of power was unthinkable. But the riots two years ago taught Americans a lot about the country.
ODWC: 2022-23 season a banner year for Oklahoma hunters

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Deer hunters in Oklahoma are having a banner year, according to figures released Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said preliminary numbers show hunters 128,796 harvested deer had been reported by hunters as of Monday. The previous...
Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1 billion recovered in opioid settlements

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements in the State's opioid litigation. O'Connor says with these new settlements, Oklahoma has now recovered more than $900 million in opioid settlements. These settlements rank Oklahoma near the top of all states in total funds recovered on a per-capita basis from the companies alleged to bear partial responsibility for the State's opioid crisis.
Oklahoma Lt. Governor selected for Rodel Fellowship

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell was selected to participate in the class of 2023 Rodel Fellowship. The Rodel Fellowship is a selective leadership development program for elected officials from around the country. Each year, 12 Republicans and 12 Democrats are selected from state local leadership levels around the country to participate in a series of seminars over a two year period.
Oklahoma lawmaker files multiple legislations aimed at improving student learning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed legislation to improve student learning in the state of Oklahoma. “As students return to school this month, now is a perfect time to ensure they will learn factual information rather than modern wokeness,” Dahm said. “These curriculum updates will provide students with an understanding of our philosophical underpinnings, teach them to reason, and allow them to think critically in the classroom.”
