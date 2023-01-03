Read full article on original website
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
I-80 EB Exit 34 Ramp to Route 15 Closed and Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale
A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
therealdeal.com
Arker, Slate land grocery tenant at large Rockaway housing project
A massive affordable housing complex in Far Rockaway may be at least a decade away from completion, but the project’s first phrase has already landed a key tenant. Shop Fair Supermarkets inked a 25-year lease for 27,700 square feet at Arker Companies and Slate Property Group’s Edgemere Commons at 51-23 Beach Channel Drive in the Queens neighborhood.
therealdeal.com
These were NYC’s most active architects in 2022
Some of the city’s busiest architects in 2022, surprisingly, were busy designing offices. It seems somewhat counterintuitive, given the uncertain future of the office market. Architects who work in the space acknowledge that office tenants are increasingly flocking to newer, amenity-rich towers, and existing space is being overhauled to accommodate both new ways of working and a workforce that is less frequently present.
Brand new terminal at Newark Airport finally opens next week
NEWARK — After a long, anticipated wait, the newly renovated Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport will open this month. The first flights in and out of Newark Liberty’s new, world-class Terminal A will commence on January 12, spokesman Thomas Pietrykoski said. The new Terminal A was...
therealdeal.com
Berman’s Metro Loft eyes alternatives for Tribeca office development
The website for 56 North Moore Street, a former Tribeca parking lot slotted for new office space, shows renderings of a Class A, light-filled concept built on century-old bones and flanked by three-stories of terrace space. Navigate to the brokerage Avison Young’s site and the project’s nine floors are listed...
therealdeal.com
NYC’s 10 biggest retail leases of December
Apparel brands powered New York City’s retail market in December, signing four of the month’s 10 largest leases, but it was fast-growing supermarket chain H Mart that grabbed the top spot, opening an outpost in Sunnyside, not far from its roots in Woodside, Queens. Other major deals on the list include a weed dispensary, a plasma donation center and a pair of restaurants.
therealdeal.com
Ginsburg’s Yonkers project back on with diminished plan
Martin Ginsburg wanted to bring more than 500 units to the Ludlow section of Yonkers. Now, the developer may be forced to settle for fewer than half of those apartments. Ginsburg Development Companies submitted a revised plan to the city for its project at 150 Downing Street, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The project has been in the works for six years, but has run into turmoil.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elizabeth, NJ
The first capital city of New Jersey, Elizabeth is a quaint cityscape that acts as a regional hub for the East Coast. It's also a city of many firsts within Union County, including becoming the first home of Princeton University. A walk around the city's district can take you several...
Port Authority’s toll increase to take effect
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – With or without an E-ZPass, toll hikes are not easy on everyone. “It just keeps going up,” said Jerry, a Jersey City resident. Starting Sunday, tolls at the Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel and other Port Authority crossings are going up. Across the board, tolls for cars are raising by a dollar: […]
Downtown Developer Demolishes Harold’s
A New York City-based developer has knocked down the vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop building — as it moves ahead with a long-delayed plan to build up 96 new apartments at the downtown commercial site. That’s the latest with the half-acre property at 19 Elm St. between Orange...
Citing numerous concerns, West Side neighborhood leaders call for pause on 3-tower project
An ambitious 3,079-unit development on Jersey City’s West Side that’s been 18 months in the making is scheduled for a planning board vote Tuesday, but now community leaders are calling for a postponement over numerous concerns about the project. Nicknamed the Westview, the massive project by Brooklyn-based developer...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
brownstoner.com
Lawsuits Accuse Brooklyn-Based BK Lobster Chain of Fraud, Wage Theft, Unpaid Rent
This article was reported and published in a partnership between Brooklyn Paper and THE CITY. BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found.
njbmagazine.com
University Hospital Welcomes New Executive Leaders
Following the appointment of Ed Jimenez, MBA as the new president and CEO of University Hospital (UH), the Newark-based healthcare facility has named two additional leaders to its executive team. In early January, UH will welcome Maria Brennan, DNP, RN, CPHQ as the new chief nursing officer and McKenzie Wilson, Esq. as the new chief legal officer and corporate secretary.
Halal Guys Open Another North Jersey Location
How about those Halal Guys?The popular, fast-casual gyro platters restaurant is opening another North Jersey location — this time in North Bergen.A grand opening for the 88th Street storefront is set for Friday, Jan. 6.Halal Guys has stores in Teterboro, Fort Lee, and another one allegedly coming t…
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in New Jersey next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Habit Burger will be opening its newest New Jersey location in East Brunswick, according to local sources.
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
