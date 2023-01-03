ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale

A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
NEWARK, NJ
therealdeal.com

Arker, Slate land grocery tenant at large Rockaway housing project

A massive affordable housing complex in Far Rockaway may be at least a decade away from completion, but the project’s first phrase has already landed a key tenant. Shop Fair Supermarkets inked a 25-year lease for 27,700 square feet at Arker Companies and Slate Property Group’s Edgemere Commons at 51-23 Beach Channel Drive in the Queens neighborhood.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
therealdeal.com

These were NYC’s most active architects in 2022

Some of the city’s busiest architects in 2022, surprisingly, were busy designing offices. It seems somewhat counterintuitive, given the uncertain future of the office market. Architects who work in the space acknowledge that office tenants are increasingly flocking to newer, amenity-rich towers, and existing space is being overhauled to accommodate both new ways of working and a workforce that is less frequently present.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rock 104.1

Brand new terminal at Newark Airport finally opens next week

NEWARK — After a long, anticipated wait, the newly renovated Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport will open this month. The first flights in and out of Newark Liberty’s new, world-class Terminal A will commence on January 12, spokesman Thomas Pietrykoski said. The new Terminal A was...
NEWARK, NJ
therealdeal.com

Berman’s Metro Loft eyes alternatives for Tribeca office development

The website for 56 North Moore Street, a former Tribeca parking lot slotted for new office space, shows renderings of a Class A, light-filled concept built on century-old bones and flanked by three-stories of terrace space. Navigate to the brokerage Avison Young’s site and the project’s nine floors are listed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

NYC’s 10 biggest retail leases of December

Apparel brands powered New York City’s retail market in December, signing four of the month’s 10 largest leases, but it was fast-growing supermarket chain H Mart that grabbed the top spot, opening an outpost in Sunnyside, not far from its roots in Woodside, Queens. Other major deals on the list include a weed dispensary, a plasma donation center and a pair of restaurants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Ginsburg’s Yonkers project back on with diminished plan

Martin Ginsburg wanted to bring more than 500 units to the Ludlow section of Yonkers. Now, the developer may be forced to settle for fewer than half of those apartments. Ginsburg Development Companies submitted a revised plan to the city for its project at 150 Downing Street, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The project has been in the works for six years, but has run into turmoil.
YONKERS, NY
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Elizabeth, NJ

The first capital city of New Jersey, Elizabeth is a quaint cityscape that acts as a regional hub for the East Coast. It's also a city of many firsts within Union County, including becoming the first home of Princeton University. A walk around the city's district can take you several...
ELIZABETH, NJ
PIX11

Port Authority’s toll increase to take effect

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – With or without an E-ZPass, toll hikes are not easy on everyone. “It just keeps going up,” said Jerry, a Jersey City resident.  Starting Sunday, tolls at the Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel and other Port Authority crossings are going up. Across the board, tolls for cars are raising by a dollar: […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Haven Independent

Downtown Developer Demolishes Harold’s

A New York City-based developer has knocked down the vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop building — as it moves ahead with a long-delayed plan to build up 96 new apartments at the downtown commercial site. That’s the latest with the half-acre property at 19 Elm St. between Orange...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
njbmagazine.com

University Hospital Welcomes New Executive Leaders

Following the appointment of Ed Jimenez, MBA as the new president and CEO of University Hospital (UH), the Newark-based healthcare facility has named two additional leaders to its executive team. In early January, UH will welcome Maria Brennan, DNP, RN, CPHQ as the new chief nursing officer and McKenzie Wilson, Esq. as the new chief legal officer and corporate secretary.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Halal Guys Open Another North Jersey Location

How about those Halal Guys?The popular, fast-casual gyro platters restaurant is opening another North Jersey location — this time in North Bergen.A grand opening for the 88th Street storefront is set for Friday, Jan. 6.Halal Guys has stores in Teterboro, Fort Lee, and another one allegedly coming t…
NORTH BERGEN, NJ

