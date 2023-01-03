Read full article on original website
WDSU
Man accused of robbing a business in Thibodaux, police report
Thibodaux Police Department reports a suspect has been arrested after being accused of an attempted armed robbery at a local business. According to police, Brandon Benoit, 37, is being accused of attempting to rob a business with a knife on the 600 block of N. Canal Boulevard on Jan. 6.
Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges. Ahmad Hampton, 19, of Houma, La., is charged with 1 count of first-degree murder, 1 count of armed robbery, and 1 count of attempted crime. According to BRPD, on Dec. 1,...
wbrz.com
Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
houmatimes.com
Man leads officers on pursuit on Eastside
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that in the early afternoon hours of January 5, a Houma man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit on the Eastside of Houma. Shawn David Broyard Jr., 30, was arrested on charges of Speeding, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Criminal Trespassing, and outstanding warrants for the Houma Police Department, in connection with the incident.
NOLA.com
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in 'Boogie B' killing, police say
New Orleans police have obtained an arrest warrant for one of two suspects wanted in connection with the Dec. 23 slaying of Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell in the 700 block of Baronne Street. Interim police chief Michelle Woodfork did not name the suspect because the arrest warrant has not yet...
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
Arrest warrant issued in killing at downtown Rouses
New Orleans Interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork confirmed Thursday that detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in the Dec. 23 killing of Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.
wbrz.com
Man arrested Thursday after deadly shooting in Gonzales neighborhood 3 months ago
ASCENSION PARISH - A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in a Gonzales neighborhood three months ago. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Gregory Magee Jr., 21, was arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey on Sept. 30, 2022. Deputies responding...
fox8live.com
Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on theft, injuring, delinquency charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman being sought on several charges. Police said Lori Darensbourg, 27, is wanted for theft, negligent injuring, and contributing to child delinquency charges. She is 5-foot-8 and weighs...
Presumed juvenile suspects sought in Algiers armed carjacking
On Jan. 5 at about 1 a.m., the driver reportedly parked their vehicle in the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive when approached by four unidentified black males.
WWL-TV
2 killed, 3 wounded in Central City shooting outside church
"The gun violence is crazy right here – shots all the time," he said. "Four months ago, a bullet came through my house. They shot up literally all these houses.”
WBRZ Obtained Traffic Video of Addis Police Chase That Killed Two Teenage Girls
WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto managed to obtain traffic camera video that captured the heartstopping moment during a police chase that claimed the lives of two local beloved teenage girls. The Brusly community started 2023 in mourning after a fatal accident during a police pursuit claimed the lives of high school students...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of molesting 10-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says a 57-year-old Baton Rouge man is in custody after being accused of molesting a 10-year-old. EBRSO has identified the man as Daron Barnett Cain. According to an arrest warrant, detectives say Cain was arrested Thursday,...
fox8live.com
La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
fox8live.com
62 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers, mother arrested
RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - Two teen brothers are in jail and deputies are searching for two additional suspects in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to reports of vehicle break-ins at the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments in the...
WDSU
New Orleans police makes quick arrest in Chef Menteur Highway shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say detectives quickly arrested a suspect wanted in a Thursday night shooting in New Orleans East. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Officials said when officers arrived on scene they found a 44-year-old man...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff searching for 2, arrested teens in car burglaries, chase
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deputy shot at a suspect during a chase early Wednesday morning. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to a report of car burglaries in the 1900 block of Cypress Creek Road just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
More overnight violence in New Orleans, teen dumped at hospital dies
New Orleans Police say someone drove a teenage to the hospital just after 2:00am. He was suffering from bullet wounds and died. Whoever dropped him off didn’t stick around.
