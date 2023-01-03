ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime locals purchase S. Florida business, open new Estero location

The Wright Community Management, a condominium and homeowners association management company based in Fort Lauderdale, has opened a second office in Estero. Owners Bonita Vandall and Danielle Wright are long-time and native Southwest Floridians, respectively, and association industry veterans with more than 55 years’ combined experience. They purchased the 27-year-old company – previously called NextGen Management – in January.
End of year brought a slew of commercial real estate deals

Some of the commercial real estate deals across the region over the holidays range from land deals to office deals. The deals include the following:. Done deals: LSI Cos. announced a handful of deals to end the year. Among them were a 4.79-acre residential property sold to Lennar Homes for $700,000. The property is at 12211 Blasingim Rd. near the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. The firm also helped broker a $1.05 million deal for a 2.4-acre commercial property at 13500 Riverside Center Ct. in Fort Myers. The property was bought by Bayside Pet Resort.
Getting to Captiva … the Hard Way.

The Loomis family—my branch, anyway—were all Yankees from Connecticut. But in 1934, my grandfather built a modest vacation home on Captiva Island in Florida. It’s a small island in the Gulf of Mexico off of Fort Myers. My mother and father honeymooned on Captiva and they retired there 50-some years later.
The Majestic Lakefront Estate in Naples Florida is Already On The Market with New Furnishings, Asking $6.5 Million

13741 Pondview Circle Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 13741 Pondview Circle, Naples, Florida, lords almost an acre of land and offers over 6700 sq ft of living space and luxurious upgrades throughout. This majestic lakefront estate in Quail West is move-in ready with new furnishings and is a showcase of timeless elegance. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13741 Pondview Circle, please contact Nita Marie Rapp (Phone: 216-870-4737) & Crystal Marie Tobe (Phone: 239-778-0030) at Levitan Realty for full support and perfect service.
Nonprofit commits $1 million to Boys & Girls Club rebuild

After being destroyed by Hurricane Ian, the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club is getting a second life. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation board of directors committed $1 million to the rebuild of the North Port club. The fund will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
Local couple opens new Batteries Plus in Naples

Batteries Plus, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing battery, lightbulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, is opening its newest locally owned and operated store in Naples. Opening its doors on Monday, Jan. 9 at 9967 Triangle Blvd., Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing quality products and services at affordable prices.
Forbes ranks Cape Coral among Best Places to live in Florida in 2023

Cape Coral was ranked third on Forbes’ Best Places to Live in Florida in 2023 list. The criteria for ranking various state metropolitan areas used data from several platforms to measure home affordability, healthy employment and population growth. Checking in behind top-ranked Tampa, Jacksonville and Gainesville, Cape Coral has a population of more than 204,000 and a median home price of $479,000, while residents have a median income of $61,780.
Collier County suffers from lack of affordable housing

Bill Maples is a highly regarded director of outpatient wound centers. He and his wife, residents of the Galveston Bay area, enjoyed visiting Southwest Florida and its beaches. So like thousands of people who get a taste of life in our area, they decided to move here permanently. He applied...
Arthrex puts on a job fair with more than 500 openings

Arthrex opened its doors to hundreds of students on Tuesday as they try to encourage young people to apply for jobs. Some people hoped to find a job or an internship, but everyone wanted to know what Arthrex is all about. A large campus tucked along Immokalee Road in Naples...
Fort Myers Offshore Season Launches, Final Schedule Details Coming

For several good reasons—being the home base for three days of casually organized, good-time powerboat fun runs chief among them—Sarasota commanded the spotlight in Southwest Florida last weekend. Yet despite still being in recovery mode from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Offshore produced the first event of its 2022/2023 season on New Year’s Eve. And while the club’s annual Holiday Fun Run wasn’t the record-setter so many of the nonprofit scholarship fundraising organization’s happenings have been during the last few years, it was exactly what the outfit needed to get rolling.
OUR THREE FOR 3

13361 Metro Parkway, Fort Myers; 239-561-6817 or www.shrimpshackusa.com. It’s not fancy, but Shrimp Shack serves seafood cooked right. For years, this casual restaurant has been our go-to place for fried shrimp. The hush puppies can’t be beat, either. Inside, it’s spacious. But outside, there is porch seating — all the better to remind yourself of why you live in Florida.
Cape Coral holds seminar on coyote safety, avoidance

Coyotes can be found roaming the neighborhoods of Cape Coral overnight, meaning potential danger for small pets and children, so the city is holding a Wednesday afternoon seminar on how to safely live alongside and keep away the canines. “On the Neighbors app, people are constantly showing recordings of coyotes...
Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022

Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 4

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
