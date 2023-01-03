For several good reasons—being the home base for three days of casually organized, good-time powerboat fun runs chief among them—Sarasota commanded the spotlight in Southwest Florida last weekend. Yet despite still being in recovery mode from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Offshore produced the first event of its 2022/2023 season on New Year’s Eve. And while the club’s annual Holiday Fun Run wasn’t the record-setter so many of the nonprofit scholarship fundraising organization’s happenings have been during the last few years, it was exactly what the outfit needed to get rolling.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO