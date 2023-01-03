Read full article on original website
How ‘Muppet Christmas Carol’ Explains What Went Wrong in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Some fans believe that Thor: Love and Thunder was the movie that broke Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We here at ScreenCrush wouldn’t go that far. (Come on, guys, let’s be honest: Eternals did that!) But we would definitely agree that it was one of the weaker Marvel films of this run, and that it was way less successful than Thor: Ragnarok, which was made by the same writer/director, and had much the same cast.
Marvel Phase 4: A Full Recap of Every Movie and Show
Between all the movies and Disney+ series, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe clocks in at around 51 hours of content. That’s more than two full days if you tried to marathon them all in one extremely exhausting sitting. But no one (except us dorks) have time for...
Why Kang Needs Ant-Man in ‘Quantumania’
If Kang the Conqueror is really the biggest villain in this era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, why is he making his official debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? The Ant-Man franchise has traditionally been the smallest of all of Marvel’s franchises (no pun intended). The first movie was basically a heist film, and the second was a family drama about a group of related superheroes. Now Ant-Man, a guy who can change his size, is going to fight the #1 baddie in all of Marvel after Thanos? Why?
Everything New on Disney Plus in January
With the new year comes a new batch of titles coming to Disney+. And, in fact, there’s a new bad batch as well — Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for its second season on the streaming service next month. There’s a two-episode premiere followed by new weekly episodes after that on Wednesdays starting on January 4.
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 2
Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for Season 2 on Disney+. But it’s been a while since we’ve seen our favorite Clone Troopers — and even longer since the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which this series spun out of. If you’ve forgotten any of what’s come before in the story, we are here to help.
Deadpool and Wolverine ‘Hate Each Other’ in ‘Deadpool 3’
By the time it arrives in theaters, it will have been six years between Deadpool 2 and Deadpool 3. The delay is almost entirely the studio’s fault; Deadpool 2’s distributor, 20th Century Fox, was acquired by Disney shortly after the release of Deadpool 2. And while Disney wanted Fox in part to regain the film rights to the X-Men franchise, they’ve yet to release a single movie or TV show focused on any mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At least as scheduled right now, Deadpool 3 — which is still almost two years away — will be the first X-film from Marvel.
Every Spider-Man (and Easter Egg) in the New ‘Spider-Verse’ Trailer
Miles Morales returns in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — joined by a whole legion of spider-heroes. The new full trailer for the film reintroduces us to Miles, Spider-Gwen, and Peter B. Parker, and it also showcases a whole bunch of new Spider-Men who didn’t appear in the first Spider-Verse, including Jessica Drew, Spider-Man Manga, and the Spider-Man of the PlayStation 4 and 5 video games.
Despite Fan Outcry, Henry Cavill Won’t Return As ‘The Witcher’
Henry Cavill’s place in a lot of major franchises is now coming into question. Unfortunately, he won’t be returning as Geralt in The Witcher. His role has been recast, and Liam Hemsworth is set to take his place in the role in season 4 of the show. This news comes on the heels of some other major developments surrounding Cavill’s role as Superman. James Gunn stepped in as the co-CEO of DC Studios, and there have been some pretty big shakeups.
‘God of War’ Is Becoming an Amazon TV Series
One of the most popular PlayStation video game series of the past few years is coming to television, as Amazon has announced it is developing a God of War series for its Prime Video streaming service. The show will be produced by Rafe Judkins, who previously worked on Amazon’s The Wheel of Time series.
Why Did It Take 13 Years to Make ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’?
Hollywood usually cranks out sequels as fast as they can make them. But it took 13 years for Avatar: The Way of Water to follow the original Avatar. James Cameron hasn’t made a single feature film between the two. So why did it take so long?. That‘s the subject...
Netflix Subscribers Have Watched 1 Billion Hours of ‘Wednesday’
For the third straight week, the biggest English-language show on Netflix was Wednesday, the latest version of the Addams Family from director Tim Burton. Netflix subscribers watched another 269.6 million hours of Wednesday last week. That brings the show’s total hours viewed to date to 1.02 billion hours, making it just the second English-language show (and third show in any language) to cross that lofty threshold. The other two are Stranger Things 4 (with 1.35 billion hours viewed) and Squid Game (1.65 billion hours viewed).
‘Pokemon’s Next Season Is the Last Starring Ash and Pikachu
The animated Pokémon television series has been going strong for 25 years. And for an entire quarter century, the hero of the show has been Ash Ketchum — which, you have to admit, is sort of a convenient name for a Pokémon trainer, like a guy named Jeeves actually becoming a butler, or a race car driver named Chevy Malibu or something — and his journey to become a Pokémon master, along with his loyal Pokémon, Pikachu.
Norman Reedus Joins Cast Of ‘John Wick’ Spin-Off ‘Ballerina’
Norman Reedus is the most recent addition to the cast of the much-anticipated Ballerina. The film is a spin-off of John Wick, which has become quite a well-loved franchise at this point. The movie stars Ana de Armas as Rooney, an incredibly well-trained ballerina assassin. Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane are also set to return in their roles from the other Wick films.
New ‘Spider-Verse’ Poster Confirms More New Spider-Men
If you’re primarily interested in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse for the chance to see more weird and wild variants of Spidey onscreen, it seems like you are going to be very happy with this movie. Following the recent release of the film’s trailer, a new poster highlights even more new Web-Heads joining the cast.
The ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Returns in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer
The first That ’90s Show teaser didn’t feature any of the original teenagers from That ’70s Show — although it did, of course, include Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red, now the grandparents of the new show’s lead, Leia (Callie Haverda). But what everyone was waiting for was the return of some of the old That ’70s Show stars.
Meet Spider-Woman in the New ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer
It’s time go back into the Spider-Verse. Five years after the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the saga of Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and the rest of the multiversal web of Spider-Men continues in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the first of two planned sequels. This installment has a new trio of directors — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson — but writer/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are both back, along with producer Amy Pascal and many of the voices from the original film, including Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ dad Jefferson, and Oscar Isaac — who had a cameo in Into the Spider-Verse’s credits — as Spider-Man 2099.
James Gunn Says DC Movies Won’t Face Studio Interference Anymore
Studio interference has long been the bane of any auteur filmmaker. According to James Gunn though, it's a thing of the past at DC. While almost every studio gets involved with the production of their big-budget films in a way their directors might not appreciate, DC has a history of going a little bit overboard.
James Gunn Denies the DC Universe Is Being Totally Recast
With some major films still on the horizon written and shot before James Gunn stepped in as co-CEO of DC Studios, it's impossible to know what the future of DC movies will look like. Fortunately, Gunn himself hopped onto Twitter to update the general population as to whether or not a complete recast is happening. With films that have long been in development hanging in the balance like The Flash or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it would be rather strange just to scrap everything.
James Cameron Explains What Went Wrong With ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’
After a couple of middling-to-terrible sequels, Terminator fans were cautiously optimistic about 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate because it had something the three previous movies all lacked: The direct creative involvement of James Cameron, who created the series and directed the first two movies. But even with Cameron as co-writer...
Patty Jenkins Says She Never Quit ‘Wonder Woman 3’
Amidst a lot of speculation what who did what to whom regarding the fate of the seemingly canceled Wonder Woman 3, Patty Jenkins published a long letter on her social media giving her side of the story. In her telling, she never quit the project — as has been rumored in some circles in recent days.
