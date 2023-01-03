ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

VPD: 33-year-old arrested for outstanding warrant during felony stop

By Jennifer Flores
 3 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Victoria Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshal Service, conducted a felony stop on a vehicle near the intersection of N. Ben Jordan Street at Houston Highway.

Authorities arrested the driver, identified as 33-year-old Joe Torres, for an outstanding warrant charging him with Violation of Parole – Assault on a Public Servant.

The Victoria Police Department provided the above information.

JACKSON COUNTY, TX
Victoria, TX
