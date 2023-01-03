KINGWOOD — A design for a possible new building to house multiple agencies near the Office of Emergency Services is being discussed. Preston County Commission President Samantha Stone said commissioners are working with the Preston County Health Department (PCHD) to put together a design plan for a building that would house the health department, the WVU Extension Office and WIC. Stone said commissioners want to have the needs assessment and the design plan ready so they can seek funding for the project.

