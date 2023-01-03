Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WVNews
Musicians ring in 2023 with First Friday in Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With gray, overcast skies and temperatures dipping down to wintertime conditions, more than a dozen regional musicians took to the stage at indoor venues for Clarksburg's first First Friday event of the new year. The first monthly event of 2023 offered free, live music...
WVNews
Neptune appointed executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Andy Neptune has been appointed executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday. Neptune is an experienced educator and administrator, serving 34 years in the Marion County school system, with the last 14 in the county's central office as an administrative assistant.
WVNews
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The yell came from the Preston bench, fingers pointed at Gabby Reep.
WVNews
Is officiating too hard, or are officials not pulling weight?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In the course of a day, we all find ourselves caught up in a blizzard of internet messages, coming at us from all sides ... Twitter, Facebook, Instagram. They are, in many ways, like snowflakes, all looking the same but each one different. It...
WVNews
WVU Hospitals Volunteer Services to host Junior Volunteer Academy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Hospitals Volunteer Services will offer the Junior Volunteer Academy summer camp again this year. Participants in the Academy will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in various departments, including the Emergency Department, the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, and others.
WVNews
Reep puts in 30, Bridgeport locks down Preston in 2nd half
WVNews
Nutter Fort and Norwood Elementary PRO begins work this week
The new prevention resource officer for Nutter Fort Primary, Nutter Fort Intermediate and Norwood Elementary began work in the schools this week. Starting by meeting the staff and students of Nutter Fort this week, Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy DJ Navarini will also be spending some time at Norwood Elementary sometime next week.
WVNews
Fort Morris offered early settlers protection
BRANDONVILLE — Fort Morris, built by Richard Morris in 1774, was an early fort — a stockade enclosing a number of houses or cabins on about one acre on Hog Run, a branch or tributary of Sandy Creek, now in Grant District, according to the West Virginia Genealogy Project.
WVNews
Water, sewer rate increases to be considered by Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport water and sewer customers might have to budget more for their service this year. During a City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in City Hall, council members will consider the first reading of an ordinance to increase water and sewer rates.
WVNews
WVU Heart and Vascular Institute participating in heart failure device study
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Heart and Vascular Institute Advanced Heart Failure team was the first in West Virginia to implant the Cordella® Pulmonary Artery Pressure Sensor System as part of the PROACTIVE-HF Pivotal Trial sponsored by Endotronix. The study aims to reduce hospitalization in heart failure patients over two years.
WVNews
Kansas, WVU meet in expected high-scoring battle
Kansas and West Virginia are both ranked in the Top 40 nationally in scoring, and their meeting Saturday evening in Morgantown will put a number of accomplished point producers on the court. Can the Mountaineers, who have had two consecutive below-par shooting games, get their offense back on track?. Without...
WVNews
Family Medicine recognized as Patient Centered Medical Home
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Medicine Clark K. Sleeth Family Medicine Center at the WVU Medicine University Town Centre Clinic was recognized as a National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) for modeling primary care that emphasizes comprehensive, accessible, patient-first care that improves the patient experience and reduces healthcare cost.
WVNews
Bearcats' comeback attempt falls short to Buckhannon-Upshur, 64-40
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — In their first game after ringing in the new year, the Grafton Bearcats girls hit the road to square off against Buckhannon-Upshur on Friday night, ultimately falling to the Buccaneers 64-40. The Bearcats started off slow offensively, allowing the Buccaneers to piece together a 10-2 run to open the game.
WVNews
East Fairmont forces 38 turnovers in win over Polar Bears
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont girls basketball coach James Beckman knows it’s been over 15 years since the Bees last defeated Fairmont Senior. But now, that streak is history.
WVNews
WVU women fade after halftime at No. 11 Iowa State
AMES, Iowa (WV News) — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team suffered a 70-50 defeat to No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday evening inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The Mountaineers’ (9-4, 0-2 Big 12) scoring efforts were led by sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, who tallied a team-best...
WVNews
BOE meets with state legislators to discuss needs
KINGWOOD — Money and personnel were among the top needs Preston County Schools officials mentioned to the county’s state legislators when meeting with them Wednesday. Delegates George Street, R-83rd District, and Buck Jennings, R-84th District, and 14th District Sens. Randy Smith and Jay Taylor, met with the Board of Education, Superintendent Brad Martin and some of his staff, and some of the county’s principals.
WVNews
County commission discussing new building
KINGWOOD — A design for a possible new building to house multiple agencies near the Office of Emergency Services is being discussed. Preston County Commission President Samantha Stone said commissioners are working with the Preston County Health Department (PCHD) to put together a design plan for a building that would house the health department, the WVU Extension Office and WIC. Stone said commissioners want to have the needs assessment and the design plan ready so they can seek funding for the project.
WVNews
WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital first in the state to implement artificial intelligence to detect colorectal cancer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is the first in the state to receive five GI GeniusTM intelligent endoscopy modules as part of the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program for colorectal cancer screening. The Program, which launched in February 2022 with support from the American Society...
WVNews
Providing EMS workers mental health support is essential
A recent article written by a local emergency management professional has helped bring attention to the stress that EMS first responders deal with, especially in these uncertain times when there is a shortage of such workers in West Virginia and across the nation. Tim Curry, who is director of emergency...
WVNews
Suemnick provides a bit of hope in Oklahoma State loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The disappointment of West Virginia’s second consecutive loss to open the Big 12 men’s basketball schedule wasn’t totally bereft of bright spots, although none come close to erasing the 0-2 start and the Mountaineers’ position in the basement of the league standings.
