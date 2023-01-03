ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Musicians ring in 2023 with First Friday in Clarksburg (West Virginia)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With gray, overcast skies and temperatures dipping down to wintertime conditions, more than a dozen regional musicians took to the stage at indoor venues for Clarksburg's first First Friday event of the new year. The first monthly event of 2023 offered free, live music...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Is officiating too hard, or are officials not pulling weight?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In the course of a day, we all find ourselves caught up in a blizzard of internet messages, coming at us from all sides ... Twitter, Facebook, Instagram. They are, in many ways, like snowflakes, all looking the same but each one different. It...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU Hospitals Volunteer Services to host Junior Volunteer Academy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Hospitals Volunteer Services will offer the Junior Volunteer Academy summer camp again this year. Participants in the Academy will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in various departments, including the Emergency Department, the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, and others.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Nutter Fort and Norwood Elementary PRO begins work this week

The new prevention resource officer for Nutter Fort Primary, Nutter Fort Intermediate and Norwood Elementary began work in the schools this week. Starting by meeting the staff and students of Nutter Fort this week, Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy DJ Navarini will also be spending some time at Norwood Elementary sometime next week.
NUTTER FORT, WV
Fort Morris offered early settlers protection

BRANDONVILLE — Fort Morris, built by Richard Morris in 1774, was an early fort — a stockade enclosing a number of houses or cabins on about one acre on Hog Run, a branch or tributary of Sandy Creek, now in Grant District, according to the West Virginia Genealogy Project.
BRANDONVILLE, WV
WVU Heart and Vascular Institute participating in heart failure device study

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Heart and Vascular Institute Advanced Heart Failure team was the first in West Virginia to implant the Cordella® Pulmonary Artery Pressure Sensor System as part of the PROACTIVE-HF Pivotal Trial sponsored by Endotronix. The study aims to reduce hospitalization in heart failure patients over two years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Kansas, WVU meet in expected high-scoring battle

Kansas and West Virginia are both ranked in the Top 40 nationally in scoring, and their meeting Saturday evening in Morgantown will put a number of accomplished point producers on the court. Can the Mountaineers, who have had two consecutive below-par shooting games, get their offense back on track?. Without...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Family Medicine recognized as Patient Centered Medical Home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Medicine Clark K. Sleeth Family Medicine Center at the WVU Medicine University Town Centre Clinic was recognized as a National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) for modeling primary care that emphasizes comprehensive, accessible, patient-first care that improves the patient experience and reduces healthcare cost.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bearcats' comeback attempt falls short to Buckhannon-Upshur, 64-40

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — In their first game after ringing in the new year, the Grafton Bearcats girls hit the road to square off against Buckhannon-Upshur on Friday night, ultimately falling to the Buccaneers 64-40. The Bearcats started off slow offensively, allowing the Buccaneers to piece together a 10-2 run to open the game.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVU women fade after halftime at No. 11 Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (WV News) — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team suffered a 70-50 defeat to No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday evening inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The Mountaineers’ (9-4, 0-2 Big 12) scoring efforts were led by sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, who tallied a team-best...
AMES, IA
BOE meets with state legislators to discuss needs

KINGWOOD — Money and personnel were among the top needs Preston County Schools officials mentioned to the county’s state legislators when meeting with them Wednesday. Delegates George Street, R-83rd District, and Buck Jennings, R-84th District, and 14th District Sens. Randy Smith and Jay Taylor, met with the Board of Education, Superintendent Brad Martin and some of his staff, and some of the county’s principals.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
County commission discussing new building

KINGWOOD — A design for a possible new building to house multiple agencies near the Office of Emergency Services is being discussed. Preston County Commission President Samantha Stone said commissioners are working with the Preston County Health Department (PCHD) to put together a design plan for a building that would house the health department, the WVU Extension Office and WIC. Stone said commissioners want to have the needs assessment and the design plan ready so they can seek funding for the project.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Providing EMS workers mental health support is essential

A recent article written by a local emergency management professional has helped bring attention to the stress that EMS first responders deal with, especially in these uncertain times when there is a shortage of such workers in West Virginia and across the nation. Tim Curry, who is director of emergency...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Suemnick provides a bit of hope in Oklahoma State loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The disappointment of West Virginia’s second consecutive loss to open the Big 12 men’s basketball schedule wasn’t totally bereft of bright spots, although none come close to erasing the 0-2 start and the Mountaineers’ position in the basement of the league standings.
MORGANTOWN, WV

