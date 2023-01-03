Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge
Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
Big Island police investigate suspicious death of 5-month-old baby
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.
bigislandnow.com
Missing 26-year-old Hilo woman found in good health
Update: Police reported Jan. 5 that 26-year-old Ashlee Pruett of Hilo, who was previously reported missing, was located Jan. 3 in good health in Hilo. Original story: Hawai‘i Island police are asking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Ashlee Pruett, of Hilo, who was reported missing. Pruett was...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo grand jury indicts two in June 2009 murder of 21-year-old Kaycee Smith
A Hilo grand jury today indicted two people in relation to the 2009 murder of 21-year-old Kaycee Smith, who was a horsewoman and nicknamed “Bug.”. Patricia Wong, 60 of Nāʻālehu, and Peter Fuerte, 55 of Ocean View, were indicted today, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.
bigislandnow.com
O’ahu man charged with assault for New Year’s Day incident in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged K-One Howard, of Eva Beach, O’ahu, with assault following a New Year’s Day incident in Hilo. On Jan. 1, shortly after 2:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to the area of Lokahi Street in Hilo after receiving numerous reports of an unconscious male on the ground who had been assaulted.
bigislandnow.com
bigislandnow.com
Five people arrested after large brawl in downtown Hilo
Two adults and three juveniles were arrested following the report of a large brawl in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department’s central dispatch received multiple calls just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting an altercation in the area of the 100 block of Kino‘ole Street in which it was reported that people were yelling, throwing rocks and brandishing weapons, including a knife and possibly a rifle.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man charged with burglary, auto theft
A Hilo man faces several property and drug-related charges after he was found sleeping in a stolen truck. After conferring with the Hawai’i County prosecutors office, police on Jan. 4 charged 42-year-old Nathan Kalani Ni‘ihau with the following offenses:. Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. First-degree theft. Second-degree...
bigislandgazette.com
bigislandnow.com
Waimea man released on bail for one day back in jail for threatening a police officer
Only one day after being released on bail for fireworks and drug offenses, a 31-year-old Waimea man was arrested and charged for threatening a Hawai‘i Police Department officer. Following a month-long investigation, Hawai‘i Island police arrested Kendall Artuyo and his 31-year-old wife, Lexa Artuyo on Dec. 30, 2022, after...
KITV.com
3 teens, 2 adults arrested after brawl in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three teenagers and two men were arrested in Hilo on Wednesday after a large brawl. Bystanders reported people were yelling, throwing rocks, and brandishing weapons near Kino'ole Street, in the parking lot of a residential building.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i police investigate badly burned body found in downtown Hilo
Authorities are investigating the discovery of a badly burned body on Banyan Drive in Hilo. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a report of a large banyan tree on fire on Banyan Drive, across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park. After the flames were out, fire personnel discovered charred human remains within an opening at the base of the tree and immediately alerted Hawai’i police.
bigislandnow.com
‘Hang On’ were air ambulance pilot’s last words before crashing en route to Big Island
On Dec. 15, 2022, a Hawai’i Life Flight pilot was flying to Waimea on the Big Island to pick up a patient when something went wrong with the Raytheon twin-engine aircraft, tail number N13GZ. “Uhh, 13GZ is off navigation here… we’re gonna… we’re gonna give it a try,” the...
bigislandvideonews.com
bigislandnow.com
Single-story structure in Pāhoa known as squatters hangout damaged by fire
A single-story wood structure that appeared to be abandoned on Akeakamai Loop in Pāhoa suffered about $36,000 in damage during a Tuesday morning fire. At about 9 a.m., multiple Hawaiʻi Island fire and police units responded to the blaze that was about 25 percent involved. Hawaiʻi police officers...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
bigislandnow.com
Mountain View man faces drug, firearms charges
A Puna man faces several drug and firearms charges in connection with an incident in August 2022. According to the Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, 32-year-old Daesyn Pacheco-Muragin of Mountain View was charged via felony information in relation to an Aug. 15 traffic stop on Volcano Highway, during which he is alleged to have fled the scene prior to being apprehended.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed. Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California. The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and...
3 dogs dead after house fire in Pahoa
On Friday. around 6:29 p.m., fire alarms sounded and first responders reported to the structure fire.
