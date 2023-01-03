Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills safety's journey from Pittsburgh to NFL has inspired many, including those from hometown

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Sporting News
Bengals' Tee Higgins speaks out for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'It's hard to forget about'
For the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the other player involved in the collision, spoke to the media Thursday. Higgins told reporters he texted with Hamlin's mother Thursday morning and that she updated him on Hamlin's status, according to Cincinnati...
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
Sporting News
Shannon Sharpe attempts to explain 'Undisputed' absence, cut off by Skip Bayless in tense moment
Things you can cut with a knife: Steak, butter, the tension on Wednesday morning's "Undisputed." Shannon Sharpe was absent from Tuesday's edition of the FS1 debate show, conspicuously in the aftermath of a controversial Skip Bayless tweet surrounding the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest situation. Many pegged Bayless' tweet as callous, and his failure to offer a legitimate apology in the aftermath amplified the situation.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 18
It all comes down to this. The NFL's 14 participants in the 2023 playoffs will be determined in Week 18, and while 11 spots have already been clinched, the final three berths will come right down to the wire. It will begin on Saturday when the Jaguars and Titans play...
Sporting News
Bills' Damar Hamlin asked 'Who won the game?' after waking in hospital, doctors say in press conference update
Doctors provided an update on the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Thursday, revealing the most promising news yet about his recovery. According to his doctors, Hamlin is able to communicate via writing and asked Wednesday night, "Who won the game?" Doctors...
Sporting News
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 18
The 2022 NFL season is coming to a close, and as the calendar turns to 2023, football fans are going to have to be weaned off the sport a bit. The NFL will soon go from having 16 matchups per week to a maximum of six. Those contests will be spread out over a few days, but it still won't be anything like the marathon that is the regular season.
Sporting News
NFL's next head coaches? Meet the top rising coaching candidates for 2023
There don't figure to be many openings by the time the NFL's annual Black Monday rolls around on Jan. 9, but that may play into the hands of the candidate cycle this time around. There are some familiar names on the list — Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore — but the door could be open for some fast risers in the coaching ranks, too.
Sporting News
How many teams make the NFL playoffs? Updated standings for 2023 playoff bracket
The NFL is in the third year of its 14-team playoff field, and this year has featured some thrilling wild card races. Starting in 2020, the NFL recalibrated its seedings to accommodate seven teams from each conference, which resulted in just one team getting a bye week on Wild Card Weekend.
Sporting News
When is Super Bowl 2023? Date, location, odds, halftime show for Super Bowl 57
The race for the Super Bowl has been going on all season. With the start of the 2023 NFL playoffs on the doorstep, plenty of familiar names are back in the mix for a title. The preseason-favorite Bills are in the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year; they're hoping that this time will mark their first past the AFC title game since 1994. To do that, they'll have to get past the defending AFC champion Bengals and the winner of two of the past three conference titles in the Chiefs. The Chargers and Ravens have also punched tickets to the playoffs.
Sporting News
Michigan football investigation, explained: Why Jim Harbaugh is in hot water with NCAA for potential recruiting violations
As rumors swirl around Jim Harbaugh's future with Michigan football — rumors he did little to dispel with a vague post saying he "expects" to be back with the Wolverines next year, the Michigan head coach could be in a spot of trouble. It was reported on Thursday Michigan...
Sporting News
Jim Harbaugh leaves open possibility of NFL move: 'I expect that I will be back' at Michigan in 2023
Jim Harbaugh has made declarative statements in the past about his interest, or lack thereof, in NFL head coaching positions. His statement Thursday will do little to quell the latest rumors of him leaving Michigan. Harbaugh, through the university, addressed the latest speculation that he might leave if he is...
Sporting News
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Lions-Packers single-game tournaments
In the final game of the NFL regular season, we have a classic NFC North matchup as the Lions travel to Lambeau Field to play the Packers on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). The Packers enter this prime-time contest as 4.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 49 points, according to BetMGM. If Green Bay wins on Sunday night, they will clinch a playoff berth. However, if the Seahawks lose and the Lions win, they will take the final playoff spot in the NFC. This game has a ton of playmakers on both teams that will make it fun to put together a FanDuel single-game lineup.
Sporting News
TCU vs. Georgia ticket prices: How much do seats cost for 2023 College Football Playoff championship in L.A.?
The College Football Playoff Championship is set, and it's going to feature an SEC-Big 12 showdown. Georgia will be taking on TCU at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as the Bulldogs look to repeat and TCU looks for its first championship since 1938. The Big 12 hasn't had a champion...
Sporting News
Cardinals' J.J. Watt receives 'wild' retirement gift from fan — a stuffed badger
J.J. Watt's imminent retirement from the NFL has spawned countless tributes. It's hard to imagine anyone will be able to top the gift he received in the mail on Thursday, though. The future Hall of Famer was greeted with a package at his locker on Thursday morning. When he opened...
No. 8 Utah's loss to Colorado leaves just 3 unbeaten teams
Unranked Colorado's 77-67 upset of No. 8 Utah left just three undefeated teams let in women's basketball: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 7 LSU.
Sporting News
Explaining the NFL's options for Bills vs. Bengals, from no-contest cancellation to rescheduled Week 19
The Bills vs. Bengals game was supposed to be the "Monday Night Football" game of the year in Week 17. The two teams were jockeying for playoff positioning and squaring off in a potential postseason preview from two of the best teams in the AFC. However, the contest quickly turned...
Sporting News
NHL All-Star rosters 2023: List of selections from all four divisions
With the Winter Classic in the rearview mirror, the next big event on the NHL schedule is All-Star Weekend. The best players in the league will head to South Florida for the skills competition and 3-on-3 game. The initial rosters for each team were announced on Thursday, Jan. 5. Eight...
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 18 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL regular season is down to one final week in 2023. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Sunday, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended ahead of Week 18.
