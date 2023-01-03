Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Musicians ring in 2023 with First Friday in Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With gray, overcast skies and temperatures dipping down to wintertime conditions, more than a dozen regional musicians took to the stage at indoor venues for Clarksburg's first First Friday event of the new year. The first monthly event of 2023 offered free, live music...
WVNews
Bport 2 gets a deep shot off.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The yell came from the Preston bench, fingers pointed at Gabby Reep.
WVNews
Neptune appointed executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Andy Neptune has been appointed executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday. Neptune is an experienced educator and administrator, serving 34 years in the Marion County school system, with the last 14 in the county's central office as an administrative assistant.
WVNews
Is officiating too hard, or are officials not pulling weight?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In the course of a day, we all find ourselves caught up in a blizzard of internet messages, coming at us from all sides ... Twitter, Facebook, Instagram. They are, in many ways, like snowflakes, all looking the same but each one different. It...
WVNews
Bruceton School celebrates its centennial
BRUCETON MILLS — Bruceton School celebrated its centennial recently, marking its honor as the only school in Preston County to remain in the same location for 100 years. Students and staff cheered on Dec. 19, 2022, as Principal Jonas Knotts made the announcement.
WVNews
WVU Hospitals Volunteer Services to host Junior Volunteer Academy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Hospitals Volunteer Services will offer the Junior Volunteer Academy summer camp again this year. Participants in the Academy will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in various departments, including the Emergency Department, the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, and others.
WVNews
Nutter Fort and Norwood Elementary PRO begins work this week
The new prevention resource officer for Nutter Fort Primary, Nutter Fort Intermediate and Norwood Elementary began work in the schools this week. Starting by meeting the staff and students of Nutter Fort this week, Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy DJ Navarini will also be spending some time at Norwood Elementary sometime next week.
WVNews
Reep puts in 30, Bridgeport locks down Preston in 2nd half
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The yell came from the Preston bench, fingers pointed at Gabby Reep.
WVNews
B&O tax discussed between Monongalia County, West Virginia, municipal leaders and lawmakers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Cities are expected to provide services to keep their residents safe. So if the legislature plans on altering revenue streams for municipalities the replacement source needs to be ready to go before the change happens. That’s what municipal leaders for Morgantown and Granville told...
WVNews
Dr. Dhaval Chauhan to join WVU Medicine Children’s Heart Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Dhaval Chauhan, M.D., pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon, will join the team at WVU Medicine Children’s Heart Center and the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute on Jan. 30. He will also serve as an assistant professor in the WVU School of Medicine Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery.
WVNews
Water, sewer rate increases to be considered by Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport water and sewer customers might have to budget more for their service this year. During a City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in City Hall, council members will consider the first reading of an ordinance to increase water and sewer rates.
WVNews
Bearcats' comeback attempt falls short to Buckhannon-Upshur, 64-40
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — In their first game after ringing in the new year, the Grafton Bearcats girls hit the road to square off against Buckhannon-Upshur on Friday night, ultimately falling to the Buccaneers 64-40. The Bearcats started off slow offensively, allowing the Buccaneers to piece together a 10-2 run to open the game.
WVNews
Family Medicine recognized as Patient Centered Medical Home
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Medicine Clark K. Sleeth Family Medicine Center at the WVU Medicine University Town Centre Clinic was recognized as a National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) for modeling primary care that emphasizes comprehensive, accessible, patient-first care that improves the patient experience and reduces healthcare cost.
WVNews
Fort Morris offered early settlers protection
BRANDONVILLE — Fort Morris, built by Richard Morris in 1774, was an early fort — a stockade enclosing a number of houses or cabins on about one acre on Hog Run, a branch or tributary of Sandy Creek, now in Grant District, according to the West Virginia Genealogy Project.
WVNews
Kansas, WVU meet in expected high-scoring battle
Kansas and West Virginia are both ranked in the Top 40 nationally in scoring, and their meeting Saturday evening in Morgantown will put a number of accomplished point producers on the court. Can the Mountaineers, who have had two consecutive below-par shooting games, get their offense back on track?. Without...
WVNews
Minutemaids remain unbeaten with victory over Lincoln, 54-36
SHINNSTON, W. Va. (WV News) — Lewis County is playing at such a high level of basketball that it can beat you in different ways. The Minutemaids got balanced scoring and excellent rebounding to remain unbeaten on the season with a 54-36 victory over Lincoln in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Friday night at Lincoln High gymnasium.
WVNews
Providing EMS workers mental health support is much needed
A recent article written by a local emergency management professional has helped to bring attention to the stress that EMS first responders deal with, especially in these times when there is a shortage of workers in West Virginia and across the nation. Tim Curry, who is the Director of Emergency...
WVNews
WVU women fade after halftime at No. 11 Iowa State
AMES, Iowa (WV News) — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team suffered a 70-50 defeat to No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday evening inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The Mountaineers’ (9-4, 0-2 Big 12) scoring efforts were led by sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, who tallied a team-best...
WVNews
Suemnick provides a bit of hope in Oklahoma State loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The disappointment of West Virginia’s second consecutive loss to open the Big 12 men’s basketball schedule wasn’t totally bereft of bright spots, although none come close to erasing the 0-2 start and the Mountaineers’ position in the basement of the league standings.
WVNews
East Fairmont forces 38 turnovers in win over Polar Bears
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont girls basketball coach James Beckman knows it’s been over 15 years since the Bees last defeated Fairmont Senior. But now, that streak is history.
Comments / 0