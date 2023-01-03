Read full article on original website
DeSantis activates National Guard to respond to ‘alarming influx’ of migrants in Florida Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to respond to what's being called "an alarming influx" of migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
click orlando
2 years later: 35 Central Florida residents face Capitol riot charges
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two years after large groups of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, fewer than half of the cases involving Central Florida residents have been resolved, according to court records. To date, 35 Central Florida residents have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the Capitol riot...
wqcs.org
Governor Extends State of Emergency for Hurricane Nicole for Another 60 Days
Florida - Friday January 6, 2023: Governor DeSantis has issued an Executive Order extending the State of Emergency for Hurricane Nicole for another 60 days. The State of Emergency for Nicole was due to expire Friday January 6th. In his order the Governor explained that the extensions is necessary because...
wqcs.org
Governor Signs Executive Order Activating National Guard Over "Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys"
Florida - Friday January 6, 2023: Governor DeSantis signed an Executive Order Friday activating the Florida National Guard to support efforts preventing further migrant landings on Florida’s shores. Executive Order 23-03, Emergency Management – Illegal Migration, directs state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in...
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency over migration crisis and boats landing on FL shores
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency over migration crisis and boats landing on FL shores.
live5news.com
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Florida For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Sunshine State!
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
fox35orlando.com
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbs
A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a glowing, orange orb that changed directions and ascended rapidly at about 9 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV
The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day
On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
wqcs.org
Governor Awards $79 Million to High-Performing Nursing Education and Health Care Programs; Including IRSC
Florida - Friday January 6, 2022: Governor DeSantis has awarded $79 million for high-performing nursing education programs in Florida. The funding rewards public postsecondary nursing programs that have gone above and beyond to train Floridians and provides matching funds for scholarship awards, faculty recruitment, equipment and additional educational supports. Indian...
The Best Places To Live In Florida For 2023 Were Ranked & Miami Didn't Make The Top 5
Six months ago it was almost impossible to find an apartment rental in Florida from the influx of New Yorkers and Californians. The state is in high demand for residency, so a study ranked the top 10 best places to live in Florida for 2023... though it might not be what you expect.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis And First Lady Casey DeSantis First Dance At The Governor’s Inaugural Ball
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis hosted “the Governor’s Inaugural Ball” at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this evening. Joined on stage by their three children, Madison, Mason, and Mamie, the couple walked out to a rendition of Van Zant’s “Sweet
wqcs.org
Pandemic Relief - Florida Businesses Took $50.1 Billion in Federal PPP Funds; 31st in the Nation
Florida - Thursday January 5, 2023: The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis caused unprecedented financial strain throughout the U.S., prompting the federal government to offer economic relief packages at every level, from stimulus checks for personal use to local fiscal recovery funds at the state level. But the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is one of the most memorable.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Florida Facing MORE Flight Delays Today
Air travel hasn’t been easy lately. Between weather, staffing issues, and more — we’ve been seeing more delays and cancelations across airports nationwide. Florida has been having a particularly rough go of it lately, and it looks like that isn’t going to change anytime soon. The Federal Aviation Administration has warned Florida flights may not go as planned today — here’s what we know.
Florida witness watched multiple orb-shaped objects crossing sky
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching five gold-colored orbs crossing the sky at about 12:03 a.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
