Piedmont, SC

Man who died following Upstate shooting identified

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

One of the two men involved in a shooting in the Upstate Monday night has been identified after he died at an area hospital. The Greenville County Coroner's Office says, 71 year old Rick C. Hickman of Piedmont died just after midnight at Greenville Memorial.

Hickman died there after being involved in a shooting with another man around 9:30 Monday night, at a home on Old Cleveland Road in Piedmont. There's been no update on the condition of the other man involved.

An autopsy was performed on Hickman on Tuesday, the results are still pending. The identity of the other man involved has not yet been released. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office has not announced any arrests stemming from the shooting as of the time of this report.

Greenville, SC
