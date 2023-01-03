ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Christmas tree recycling at Chili Cook-off lot

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

Free Christmas tree recycling is offered to residents from Dec. 27 through Jan. 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 23575 Civic Center Way (Chili Cook-off lot). Collected trees will be recycled into mulch. Remove all metal stands and decorations before dropping off trees. Please do not leave trees on the ground or outside the gate. For curbside collection options, remove all metal stands and decorations, and cut up the tree so that it fits into the yard waste bin. For trees too large to fit in the bin, contact your waste hauler.

