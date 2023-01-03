Winter Weather Caused Hike in Gas Prices

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - After a steady decline over recent months, gas prices in Virginia experienced a sharp hike following the winter storm that swept America in December. Statewide, gas prices in Virginia have risen 16 cents in the past week, but are still down 16 cents from last month and down 3 cents from this day in 2022. In Richmond, prices have risen 20 cents since last week, but dropped 15 cents in the last month. The average price of a gallon of gas in Richmond is now $3.12.

In addition to the winter weather, high demand brought on by holiday travel and a rise in crude oil prices both contributed to the recent price hike. As things stand now, however, prices are expected to begin easing up again as weather stabilizes and demand drops. 2022 was a record year for high gas prices, however, with the highest national average, $3.96, up to 50 cents higher than the previous record years of 2011-2014.