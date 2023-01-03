Read full article on original website
Related
Salernitana are keen on bringing Tottenham youngster Pape Matar Sarr to Serie A on loan
The 20-year-old is yet to establish himself in a Spurs shirt, and despite recently being given a run out by Antonio Conte, he has had very few minutes since arriving.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Comments / 0