Arizona State

APS spends millions cozying up to politicians while demanding more money from you (and me)

By Laurie Roberts, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7Se2_0k2BzvQB00

The alarms must be ringing wildly over at Arizona Public Service.

It seems everybody’s favorite public utility backed the wrong horse in November, spending at least $851,000 to try to get Kari Lake elected governor , according to the Arizona’s Politics blog.

Now, to make amends, APS is hurling money at Gov. Katie Hobbs, spending what I can only imagine -- because the money is going to a dark money group -- is an impressive sum to help foot the bill for her inauguration and celebratory ball on Saturday.

I can only imagine, of course, because just how much the utility is throwing at Arizona’s new governor is a secret. Neither Hobbs nor utility executives will disclose what APS is paying to try to get into the new governor’s good graces, according to a report by Capitol Media Services’ Bob Christie.

“This support is directed specifically to the 2023 gubernatorial inauguration committee, meaning it can be used in support of all inauguration functions,” APS said, in a statement to Christie. “This an important event for Arizona and its citizens; and we are pleased to be a participant.”

No doubt.

Millions spent as APS wants to raise rates

This, by the way, is the same APS that just two weeks ago, asked state utility regulators to force the company’s 1.3 million customers to hand over an extra $20 a month to cover an increase in fuel expenses.

The same one that just two months ago asked the Arizona Corporation Commission for a $460 million rate hike – one that would boost customers’ bills by an average of $18 a month .

Last year: Arizona regulators hammer APS profits

Can I get a show of hands of APS customers who are pleased that their electric company has the spare scratch to pony up a million dollars or more to boost its political standing with the governor and not-governor of the state?

Or that APS spent easily more than another million dollars on the campaigns of state and legislative candidates who are friendly to the utility? ($855,500 through Sept. 30, according to the latest campaign-finance report filed by APS parent Pinnacle West Capitol Corp.'s PAC.)

Anybody?

Of course, that’s assuming APS didn’t fund any “dark money” campaigns a la the bad old days, when it spent nearly $15 million – most of it secretly – to stack the Corporation Commission with friendly faces in 2014 and 2016, sending its profits soaring.

And it’s not counting the millions more it spends on lobbying and other political activities, to remain in the good graces of the power set.

All that cash comes from profits

APS officials will be quick to tell you that the money to fund its political activities isn’t coming from APS customers.

Technically, they’re right. It’s coming from the profits the utility’s parent company is allowed to score from 1.3 million Arizonans who have no choice but to pay up.

Me? I’m thinking a monopoly utility that has millions to spare on political campaigns and inaugural balls is probably a monopoly utility that’s being allowed to rip off its customers.

Something, perhaps, for our new leaders’ dance card in 2023?

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com . Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts .

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: APS spends millions cozying up to politicians while demanding more money from you (and me)

