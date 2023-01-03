Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game?

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 18 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 6:20 p.m. MST on NBC.

The Packers are a 5-point favorite in the game.

Sporting News : Packers 27, Lions 20

Vinnie Iyer writes: "The Packers' defense found its groove at home against the Vikings with good pressure and forcing Kirk Cousins into mistakes. Jared Goff is a different QB on the road in the elements against a tricky pass defense that can cover his tight ends well. The Packers' more diverse attack with Aaron Rodgers gets the job done and puts them in playoff position."

Bookies.com : Take the under in Lions vs. Packers game

Bill Speros writes: "Aaron Rodgers with the season on the line? We saw what Tom Brady did in Week 17. This game was given the coveted prime-time spot because Rodgers and the Packers will be in the playoffs with a win. Green Bay’s defense should make sure this one doesn’t become a points-fest. The Lions, too, could be facing a win-and-in situation depending on the outcome of three other games."

Sports Betting Dime : Packers 26.6, Lions 26.6

The site's formula predicts that Green Bay and Detroit will tie in the Week 18 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Go with the Packers to cover vs. Lions

It writes: "The Packers come into this one as 4.5 point favorites, and it’s hard to blame the books here. Aaron Rodgers has the momentum and the experience to carry his team in this spot. The Lions have already proved vulnerable losing to the Panthers by 14 just a few weeks ago. Don’t bet against Rodgers, in a big game, at Lambeau."

Pro Football Network : Bet the Packers to cover vs. Lions

BJ Rudell writes: "I’m going with the home team, not because Green Bay is objectively better, but because Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Jaire Alexander, and so many other Packers have been here before."

Sporting News : Packers 31, Lions 26

Bill Bender writes: "The Packers had a five-game losing streak earlier this season, and that included a loss at Detroit. The Lions are 3-4 S/U on the road, and this would be the ultimate arrival for second-year coach Dan Campbell. The Packers, however, are clicking at the right time and running the football with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. How many times have we seen Aaron Rodgers do this at Lambeau Field – where despite those struggles the Packers are 5-2 S/U this season and 29-6 S/U under Matt LaFleur since 2019."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game?