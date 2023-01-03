ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 18 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 6:20 p.m. MST on NBC.

The Packers are a 5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 18 picks : Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Bills | Vikings vs. Bears | Texans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Dolphins | Panthers vs. Saints | Browns vs. Steelers | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Lions vs. Packers

Sporting News : Packers 27, Lions 20

Vinnie Iyer writes: "The Packers' defense found its groove at home against the Vikings with good pressure and forcing Kirk Cousins into mistakes. Jared Goff is a different QB on the road in the elements against a tricky pass defense that can cover his tight ends well. The Packers' more diverse attack with Aaron Rodgers gets the job done and puts them in playoff position."

Bookies.com : Take the under in Lions vs. Packers game

Bill Speros writes: "Aaron Rodgers with the season on the line? We saw what Tom Brady did in Week 17. This game was given the coveted prime-time spot because Rodgers and the Packers will be in the playoffs with a win. Green Bay’s defense should make sure this one doesn’t become a points-fest. The Lions, too, could be facing a win-and-in situation depending on the outcome of three other games."

NFL Week 18 odds : Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Bills | Vikings vs. Bears | Texans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Dolphins | Panthers vs. Saints | Browns vs. Steelers | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Lions vs. Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhfpF_0k2BzuXS00

Sports Betting Dime : Packers 26.6, Lions 26.6

The site's formula predicts that Green Bay and Detroit will tie in the Week 18 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Go with the Packers to cover vs. Lions

It writes: "The Packers come into this one as 4.5 point favorites, and it’s hard to blame the books here. Aaron Rodgers has the momentum and the experience to carry his team in this spot. The Lions have already proved vulnerable losing to the Panthers by 14 just a few weeks ago. Don’t bet against Rodgers, in a big game, at Lambeau."

How to watch: NFL Week 18 schedule, television information

Pro Football Network : Bet the Packers to cover vs. Lions

BJ Rudell writes: "I’m going with the home team, not because Green Bay is objectively better, but because Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Jaire Alexander, and so many other Packers have been here before."

Sporting News : Packers 31, Lions 26

Bill Bender writes: "The Packers had a five-game losing streak earlier this season, and that included a loss at Detroit. The Lions are 3-4 S/U on the road, and this would be the ultimate arrival for second-year coach Dan Campbell. The Packers, however, are clicking at the right time and running the football with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. How many times have we seen Aaron Rodgers do this at Lambeau Field – where despite those struggles the Packers are 5-2 S/U this season and 29-6 S/U under Matt LaFleur since 2019."

NFL Week 18 playoff picture, scenarios: What's at stake in last week of regular season

NFL power rankings Week 18: San Francisco 49ers surging toward NFL playoffs

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game?

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions to get much-needed boost vs. Packers

This coming Sunday night, the Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in a game that may or may not have playoff implications for both teams. Depending on what happens earlier in the day when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play, Sunday night’s game could be a win-and-get-in situation for both the Lions and Packers. If the Seahawks were to win earlier in the day, the Lions would be eliminated from playoff contention, but if the Seahawks lose, the Lions will still have an opportunity to squeeze their way into the playoffs by beating the Packers.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday

The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
VikingsTerritory

4 Reasons Why the Vikings Would Be Better off Losing at CHI

A loss to the lowly Bears? I know you are all bewildered right now. Why in the world would the Minnesota Vikings want to lose this game?. Yeah, grabbing the No. 2 seed back from the San Francisco 49ers isn’t likely, but Minnesota should still try to win, right? Especially since they must wash the taste of last week’s disaster out of everyone’s mouths.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why

For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision

By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Inside the numbers for Week 18 shows an evenly matched game

In Week 18, the Detroit Lions will end their season on Sunday Night against their division rivals, the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are coming off blowout wins over divisional rivals as they hunt for the final playoff spot. To get that spot, the Packers need to pull off the victory; for the Lions, they will need to win and hope the Seahawks lose earlier in the day. Even if the Seahawks don’t lose, expect the Lions to give this game their all as they look to play spoiler against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Let’s go inside the numbers for the crucial game.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders

It’s been a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which has led to a contentious relationship between the organization and star wide receiver Davante Adams after the team benched his friend and starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Adams was asked on Wednesday whether or not he was interested in staying Read more... The post Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VikingsTerritory

The Strange Odyssey of Vikings 2022 Super Bowl Odds

It’s been a journey — one that hasn’t concluded yet. Just as you’ve combated Minnesota Vikings-related heart palpitations on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays in 2022, the team’s quest for the Super Bowl has been a ride. Minnesota will enter the postseason dance in a week and a half with a seed no lower than third.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans

The Los Angeles Rams factor into the NFC playoff race in an unexpected way, and their social media account is making the most of the attention. The Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in their season finale, with the Seahawks aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. If the Rams beat them, however,... The post Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem

The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
GREEN BAY, WI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

