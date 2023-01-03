ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fall’ on VOD, a Simple-Premise Thriller That’ll Feast on Your Acrophobia

By John Serba
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ECl6_0k2BzrtH00

Fall (now available to stream on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video ) is a classic single-location B-movie hyper-focused on exploiting a single elemental fear: very, very high heights (also known as acrophobia). And so two women clamber to the top of a supertall skinny thing and we endure a number of EFF-THIS moments for the better part of 107 minutes, and sometimes, if it’s done well, that’s all you need from a movie. Now let’s see if Fall does it right.
FALL : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: Some call them thrillseekers, others call them maniacs: Three human beings are but dots on a massive cliff face. They climb, with ropes and harnesses and carabiners and those anchor thingies and NO FEAR BEYOTCH! Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Dan (Mason Gooding) are a sweet young married couple stealing a smooch as they dangle, and Shiloh (Virginia Gardner) is the crazy one they jokingly call “Ethan Hunt.” But there’s an incident, and calling it merely an “incident” is like saying World War II was just a thing that happened once. Dan slips. Plummets. Screams. And from here, one can only make assumptions: He goes splat and ceases being alive.

SUBTITLE: 51 WEEKS LATER. Becky, despite being a Zillennial, still has an answering machine, which might be the film’s biggest test of our suspension of disbelief, and trust me, some real doozies are coming. It receives a call from her worried father (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). She’s not home to answer because she’s at the bar again. At the bottom of a bottle. Crocked. You can tell she’s depressed before we even see her bleary half-mast eyes, because there are empty pizza boxes and takeout containers strewn about her home. There’s also a bottle of pills in the liquor cabinet. She dumps them on the counter, and contemplates. Nearby, a cardboard box with a big label on it: CREMATED REMAINS. That’s all that’s left of poor Dan. And there’s not much left of poor Becky, either.

She really needs something to shake this brutal funk, and Shiloh has a great idea: They’ll drive out to that rusty old 2,000-foot decommissioned TV tower in the desert and climb the living crap out of it. That way Becky can stare her fears right in the face until they cry, and then scatter Dan’s ashes to the wind. Shiloh is a professional YouTube stunt doofus known as Danger D, and it’s therefore her job to be an annoying idiot. And so she squeezes into her cleavageiest push-up bra, grabs Becky and up they go, the ladder all rickety and oxidized, the wind moaning, and did they put on enough sunscreen? These white girls are pale .

Notably – and when I say “notably,” I mean, “someone wants to hammer on our skulls with quasi-symbolism” – before they get to climbing, they see some vultures snacking on some poor dead animals’ guts. Now, what kind of vultures are they? Well, they’re Vultures of Ominous Portent, of course. There are no other species of vulture, or other types of portent, in movies like this. And so Becky and Shiloh climb to the top and get some sickkkkkkk selfies and drone footage and climb back down and live happily ever after with all the likes and clicks they could ever possibly need to nurture and satisfy their souls. No! They actually climb to the top and slip on fresh vulture caca and fall down down down to their horrible awful deaths. No! I’m not gonna spoil it, you gotta suffer through an hour-plus of queasy instances of acrophobia yourself to find out what happens!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06x8dR_0k2BzrtH00
Photo: Lionsgate

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Vertigo , but stripped way, way, way, way down. But it reminds me more of 47 Meters Down , in which Mandy Moore and Claire Holt sit at the bottom of the ocean and try not to be eaten by a murdershark, or Frozen , wherein a trio of skiers get trapped on a chairlift over a long weekend.

Performance Worth Watching: Curry and Gardner are perfectly fine here doing the not very much that’s asked of them. So let’s use this space to heap praise upon the vulture wranglers, because we get so few opportunities to do so.

Memorable Dialogue: Shiloh delivers a good dual-threat howler because it works both in and out of context: “The vultures, they can smell your leg.”

Sex and Skin: None:

Our Take: Fall is clearly a movie written by Gen Xers making a statement about the folly of younger generations’ desire to be dipshits in an attempt to assuage the insatiable hunger of the internet. The cruel, harsh world – symbolized by the Vultures of Ominous Portent, of course – shall punishest thou for your foolhardy quest for meme fame, ye peabrained youths! Bottom line: Don’t be stupid, Gen Z dummies!

Am I reading too much into the subtext here? Perhaps the greater question is, why does the “modern twist” in a good old-fashioned low-budget dumbass thriller always have to involve tech and/or social media? Does it function as yet another metaphorical missive on how the internet will be the death of us all? I sigh, especially in the context of a movie that insists its twentysomething protagonist has a landline. And to that I say GET REAL, Hollywood hogwashers!

To be fair, on a surface level – and let’s be honest, that’s the level upon which Fall is intended to function – director Scott Mann effectively exploits all the stuff that’ll make you clench your glutes as our protagonists do desperate and/or foolhardy things: Loose rattling bolts on rickety ladders, unsettling silence, nerve-gnawing soundtrack cues, the cold dead eyes of unfeeling vultures. He knows how to effectively manipulate the base fears of his audience. The film suffers from pacing issues as it toys around with an unnecessary subplot designed to make us care about more than just the characters’ core survival; this type of keep-it-simple-stupid thing should be wrapping at 85 minutes. And then Mann pretty much shits the bed at the end, progressing from UH HUH levels of incredulity to an outright NAH, although it’s out-loud laughable enough to be entertaining. It could be worse, is what I’m saying. Way worse.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Come for the clenched-teeth-emojis, stay for the LOLs.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ on Prime Video, the Third and Final Movie In The New Trilogy Of The Familiar Franchise

Arriving on Prime Video on January 6, 2023, Jurassic World Dominion all but begs one to recall the infamous Jurassic Park scene in which Laura Dern goes elbow-deep into a pile of triceratops shit. Dominion brings Dern back to the franchise, along with her old pals Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, who collide, in an explosion of stars, with new-trilogy mainstays Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt for a simple story of human-dinosaur relations designed to put a nice, tidy bow (for now, at least) on all this bloated, moronical and generally entertaining nonsense. Of course, this what’s-old-is-new-again-and-what’s-new-is-still-old dinos-amok film...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum.  In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
FLORIDA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
netflixjunkie.com

Netflix to End Collaboration With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Following $100 Million Deal?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making it to the headlines for both good and bad reasons because of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The show that promises raw and unfiltered truth captured the Duke and Duchess in both their happy and vulnerable times. In the first volume, the royal couple aggressively went after the UK media. They slammed the press for running an agenda against them and the constant intrusion of privacy.
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Decider.com

Decider.com

58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy