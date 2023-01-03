ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘1899’ Fans Blast Netflix For Canceling Series: “Netflix Is Run By Actual F***ing Morons”

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago

It looks like Netflix has managed to anger the very people who keep it going: its subscribers. Once again, the streamer is in hot water with viewers following the news that yet another series has met its untimely end. This time, it’s the successful mystery series 1899 , which will not be renewed for a second season — despite the show’s creators originally planning for two more installments.

The multilingual series follows a group of European emigrants on their voyage from London to New York City in the year 1899 as they become embroiled in a mystery surrounding a missing ship, which their captain becomes invested in.

The news that 1899 would not be picked up for a second season was announced on Monday (Jan. 2) by co-creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who also brought the three-season series Dark to the streaming platform from 2017 to 2020.

Since then, fans (and cast members) have taken to Twitter to express their heartbreak over the show’s cancellation, sharing their frustration after the series ended on a major (and now forever unsolved) cliffhanger.

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, who plays Krester in 1899, revealed that he is “devastated” that they won’t be able to finish telling the story.

“As a lot of you may already know… 1899 will not be renewed for a 2nd and 3rd season… We are all truly devastated by this fact,” he said. “This photo was taken the first night I met these people. You can take away the show, but you can’t take away family 🖤 Thank you all for watching.”

As a lot of you may already know… 1899 will not be renewed for a 2nd and 3rd season… We are all truly devastated by this fact. This photo was taken the first night I met these people. You can take away the show, but you can’t take away family🖤 Thank you all for watching
x L pic.twitter.com/HMs8PVDQQ8

— LUCAS LYNGGAARD TØNNESEN🜃 (@Lucashewnut) January 2, 2023

That SUCKS! Such an inteligent and sophisticated show. Ugh. L #1899Netflix pic.twitter.com/KKSiO4X7Mh

— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) January 2, 2023

“Dear @Netflix – I personally know how it feels to have your series canceled on a cliffhanger. It’s deeply heartbreaking. So trust me when I say: Canceling 1899 goes against audience desire, finality & the magic of cinema. So keep cinema magic alive & renew #1899Netflix,” actor and filmmaker Matthew Ewald posted .

One fan wrote , “Netflix canceling 1899 after THAT ending will forever be my villain origin story bye.”

netflix cancelled 1899 i already hate this year pic.twitter.com/YTgslpuISv

— footnotes (@danoenthusiast) January 2, 2023

“The 1899 cast and crew deserve better than this,” another chimed in . “What an incredible tv show. I’m beyond devastated that it has been canceled.”

Someone else said , “When you think that 1899 was an international show with an international diverse cast, who let actors speak their own maternal language, original, unique, well written, didn’t do anything stupid for a shock value, unpredictable etc and they canceled it like? make it make sense.”

Please HBO Amazon SOMEONE please pick up 1899 I will give you my organs pic.twitter.com/6n3uA42LGs

— mauraeyk orphan 💔 (@camisopaipilla) January 2, 2023

1899 is genuinely one of the best shows Netflix has produced over the last few years.

So much potential just pissed away, yet again.

Why even bother getting invested in anything they release when they keep cancelling everything good?

Netflix is run by actual fucking morons. https://t.co/Bhs4kIAoF0

— Cynical Reviews (@Cynical_CJ) January 2, 2023

1899 got canceled. WTF,” another fumed . “These are the best writers that Netflix has employed who created one of the best shows ever in Dark , and 1899 was on that same trajectory.”

Yet another fan added , “Fucking hate how Netflix gets these excellent creators on board who map out strikingly intelligent and unique shows seasons in advance (the OA, 1899 ) and then they just drop them and the viewers are deprived of knowing the ending and can’t even finish the journey.”

And Twitter user @caseyexplosion earned over 11,000 retweets with this perfect summation: “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Netflix have done irreparable damage to their brand by constantly cancelling things, they have effectively trained their own audience never to get invested in any of their shows. It’s short term cost-cutting, long-term harm.”

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Netflix have done irreparable damage to their brand by constantly cancelling things, they have effectively trained their own audience never to get invested in any of their shows. It's short term cost-cutting, long-term harm. https://t.co/nh4FbL68gc

— Casey is live on twitch.tv/caseyexplosion 🔴 (@CaseyExplosion) January 2, 2023

Who knows? With all this outrage there may still be a chance to save 1899. There’s certainly enough support for it, after all.

In the meantime, you can stream the first season on Netflix, where all episodes are now available to watch.

