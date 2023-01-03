Read full article on original website
Show Info: January 6, 2023
Quality t-shirts! 7th Floor Clothing can be found inside the Northside Marketplace in Akron. Online art classes! Learn more about Artist At Heart Paint Party by visiting them online. Beagle Bay Knot Works. Nautical home decor and more! Beagle Bay Knot Works is located on Main Street in Huron. Cafe...
Kenny works up a sweat at Glow Fitness
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits Glow Fitness in North Ridgeville. The concept for this unique experience originated in Spain and Northeast Ohio has one of only a few studios here in the United States that offer this innovative form of fitness training. Glow Fitness uses interactive floors and walls, along with motivational music and lighting to motivate clients.
Winter Blitz Brewfest
Winter Blitz Brewfest! Enjoy the “Touchdown Tubing Hill” and more at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton.
Free Admission Thursdays
Free admission Thursdays! The Canton Museum of Art is located on Market Avenue in Canton.
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
Time For Tea
Loose leaf teas! Heather’s Heat and Flavor is located on First Street in Hudson.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — He’s a familiar face on Fox 8 News in the Morning, Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix and his band of talented musicians filled the studio with award-winning blues music. Travis picked up the guitar when he was eight years old and has been playing ever since. He has released over ten CD’s and regularly tours Europe with his signature blues music. To learn more about Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix click here.
RV Supershow gives Kenny a taste of the good life
The 2023 Ohio RV Supershow has over 400 RV's waiting for you to explore at the newly remodeled Cleveland I-X Center. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton takes a showroom tour and gets a taste of the good life in some of the amazing recreational vehicles. https://www.ohiorvshow.com/
House looking drab after the holidays? Freshen it up with houseplants
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Many of us are feeling like our homes are looking a little drab after the holidays, but AJ Petitti has a great idea that can freshen up your home instantly! AJ is the President of Petitti Garden Centers and says houseplants are a simple and easy-to-care for option that brings a fresh feel to any space. AJ shares some of his favorite houseplant ideas with the Fox 8 Morning Show team.
How to get a FREE ticket to annual Cleveland Orchestra MLK Jr. Celebration Concert
It's one of the hottest tickets in town every year, but Fox 8's Todd Meany learns how you can get your FREE ticket to the annual Cleveland Orchestra Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration concert. Todd had the honor of speaking with Dr William Henry Caldwell, Conductor for the MLK Celebration Chorus about this uplifting concert. https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/attend/concerts-and-events/2324/community/mlk-jr-celebration/
Ohio city councilman tracks down camera thieves, finds them ‘red-handed’
A camera belonging to Barberton council president Justin Greer was stolen by two people who apparently did not realize it was equipped with technology allowing him to track it. He located an address, contacted police and then went to the home.
Big cool down is coming to Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s through the afternoon. Temperatures ranging about 10-20° ABOVE AVERAGE. These big swings in temperature are NOT a “Cleveland or Ohio” phenomenon. In fact, the biggest swings occur with much higher frequency in the middle of the US.
With wintry weather here, how does the weekend look?
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy with a few passing snowflakes tonight, mainly in the snowbelt region. A dusting is possible in spots tonight into tomorrow but most places will stay clear of any accumulation. Cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s to start the day tomorrow. We won’t get...
Showers, wintry mix overnight — How much to expect
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers with a bit of a wintry mix tonight. Little to no accumulation as the rain changes over to snow flurries by early tomorrow morning. Colder air moving in with it as temperatures fall into the low 30s and upper 20s. Scattered like showers into a...
Scattered showers into wintry mix as cooler air moves in
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Quiet with breaks of sunshine through the early evening. Clouds will continue to build in pretty quickly tonight ahead of some rain and even some snow. Temperatures are cooler than what we saw earlier this week as we fall into the low 40s and 30s. Scattered...
