Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBatavia, IL
Jan. 10, Set For The Opening of A New Chicken Salad Chick Location In BataviaMadocBatavia, IL
Unique new discount store coming to IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
Rocket Pro Wrestling Resolution on 1/7Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
New Year's Eve Skooter's BashAdrian HolmanShorewood, IL
Scott McGary
On December 19, 2022, Scott McGary lost his hard-fought battle to cancer in his home, surrounded by family. Born on December 7th, 1986, to Nancy Touvell & Joe McGary, Scott grew up in Sandwich, Illinois. He played many sports throughout his early years and graduated from Sandwich High School in 2005. Scott went on to attend Aurora University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 2010. Scott started his career with ComEd shortly after graduating and built many long-lasting friendships while there. Scott married his best friend, Ashley Mangers, on June 4, 2017, surrounded by family and friends. They soon after welcomed their son, Cameron Joseph, into the world on August 23, 2018. Scott had a larger than life, legendary personality - always up for anything and especially making others laugh. He had such a big heart and was loved by all that knew him. Scott was an avid golfer who couldn’t wait for a day out on the green. He loved sports and was a die-hard Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan - always checking the score. Scott was deeply moved and appreciative of the massive outpouring of support throughout his hard-fought battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM). His strength and positivity throughout his battle will continue to be remembered and inspire others. Scott would be proud to see all of those touched or inspired by him to continue to live life to the fullest and make every moment count through his “Live like McGary” legacy.
John Mason
John Mason passed away at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL on January 3, 2023. He was born April 30, 1941 in Morrison, IL to Robert and Cecile Mason. He was raised on a farm and attended one room country schools through 8th grade along with his best friends and cousins Jeanne and Jane. He loved to tell stories of life on the farm and although he left the farm decades ago he always considered himself a farmer. He was a member of the Morrison High School Class of 1959 and was proud that he attended a Morrison High School sporting event every year of his life.
Jerel “Jerry” Anderson, 70
Jerel “Jerry” Anderson, 70, of Earlville, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Earlville. He was born September 4, 1952 in Mendota, IL the son of Harlan and Lois (Stewart) Anderson. Jerry grew up in Earlville, graduated from Earlville High School and from N.I.U. in DeKalb, IL with a degree in Computer Science. He worked for several phone companies and helped his dad farm. After his dad’s death he farmed in the Earlville area for many years.
Mark Edward Gregory, 58
Mark Edward Gregory, age 58, of Plano, Illinois, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. After a brave battle with cancer, Mark is now taking his final Journey to our Lord. Mark was born on April 20th, 1964, to Dennis (Doc) and Virginia (Ginny) Gregory. Mark is survived by his parents, his five brothers, Clint (Lisa), Brad (Brenda), Darren (Kerry), Brian (Heather), Eric (Amanda), and many nieces and nephews. Mark was a graduate of Plano High and NIU. Mark loved the beach, going to Vegas, and trivia on any historic moments or facts. Mark was especially fond of his nieces and nephews (15), who he loved to spoil and share humorous conversations with. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Mark’s family would ask instead that donations be gifted in his memory to the St. Mary, Kendall County Community Food Pantry and the First Lutheran Church organization. http://www.kccfoodpantry.org/
Carol Lou Williams, 86
Carol Lou Williams, 86, of Sandwich, IL, went home to Glory with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 2, 2023. Carol was born on March 15, 1936 to Ralph and Inga Paden of Sandwich, IL, at Woodward Memorial Hospital on North Main Street. Carol was a graduate of Sandwich...
luxury-houses.net
Captivating French Provincial Estate with Beautiful Architecture Inside and Out Asks for $3.4M in Naperville, IL
The Estate in Naperville is a stunning custom luxury estate with state of the art amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 27W675 Lane, Naperville, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 7,693 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Baker – Platinum Partners Realtors – (Phone: 630-376-4401) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Naperville.
6 Months After Highland Park Tragedy, Family Gives Update on Cooper Roberts
Six months after the Highland Park tragedy, Cooper Roberts and his family are continuing to move forward. His mother, Keely Roberts, provided an update Wednesday on the 8-year-old, who was paralyzed due to his injuries from the Fourth of July mass shooting. “Six months. Six months since a monster shattered...
Josephine’s Southern Cooking Considers Relocating to Grow
Potential sites include Bronzeville, Hyde Park, Lincoln Park, and the South Loop
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Foodie Website Says This Is Illinois’ Best Pizza Place
There are just certain things that people want to know about. I could pound out 500 words on where you can get the best vichyssoise, or the best chapulines (fried grasshoppers), or even the Illinois-conceived dish that everyone seems to think we Illinois residents love, horseshoe sandwiches... But the vast...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph
In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
rejournals.com
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support Migrants
Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Lori LightfootPhoto byYouTube and Twitter. It was only recently that Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that she needed money to support migrants that were bussed in from Texas. She recently announced the City of Chicago needed $53.5 million to support the recently arrived migrants.
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve
When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
Great Chef's Tasting Party & UCP Benefit Auction
Fred Ferrara, Gina Wysocki-Szpur and Anastasia Tusky, with United Cerebal Palsy a partner of United Way of Grundy County, joined as Tuesday’s guests on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share news about their upcoming 26th annual culinary event. Ferarra talked about the inception of this event and mentioned...
fox32chicago.com
CPS wants former student’s family to pay $56,000 over allegations of lying about residency
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school. The student attended Northside College Prep, a selective enrollment...
947wls.com
America band coming to Chicago – Two Tour Dates
It wouldn’t be a new year without a string of new America tour dates popping up, with leaders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell tagging nine new stops onto the band’s 2023 itinerary. As it stands now, America kicks things off on January 12th. The new dates include two...
Bridgeport soul food café defaced with racist graffiti
An independently owned soul food café in Bridgeport was defaced with racist graffiti.
fox32chicago.com
Criticism of Illinois fur trapping laws grows louder after Cook County coyote has paw amputated
BARRINGTON, Ill. - Calls for change in Illinois law are growing after a coyote found with a steel trap on its leg in the south suburbs had to have its paw amputated. You may not realize it, but we are in the middle of fur trapping season in Illinois, in which metal leg traps are used to catch animals.
luxury-houses.net
Truly One-of-a-kind Water Front Masterpiece in Oak Brook, IL Hits Market for $3.499M
The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home evoking elegance and craftmanship now available for sale. This home located at 6 Lochinvar Ln, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Briant (630-920-0666), Mehri Briant – Baird & Warner Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
