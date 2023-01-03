Larimer County offers staff but not shelter to help Denver migrant crisis

Larimer County has offered to send "human" resources to Denver to help that city deal with an influx of migrants after declining a request to provide shelter here.

In a letter dated Dec. 30 to Gov. Jared Polis, Larimer County commissioners cited logistical, legal and financial issues preventing them from providing temporary shelter for up to 100 migrants coming to Colorado.

"There are currently no organizations that have the staffing or capacity, including the county, to effectively shelter and care for additional migrants," the commissioners said in their letter. While the county, Red Cross, three churches and nonprofit groups Alianza Norco, Sanctuary Everywhere and Fuerza Latina worked to provide temporary shelter and transportation support for 60 migrants during the recent extreme cold weather, none has the capacity or staffing to do so again.

"Finding long-term housing for people is not a primary mission for any of these organizations and these groups were not prepared for case managing 60 migrants in Larimer County, let alone another 100 migrants," the letter stated. "Although these groups worked above and beyond to find transportation and housing, they are not positioned to take on this challenge a second time."

Lori Hodges, the county's director of emergency management, said the county has offered to provide staff support for Denver's emergency operations and human services staff to help with case management but said it doesn't make sense to transport migrants out of Denver.

"The majority of migrants seek transportation outside of Larimer County," commissioners wrote. "Therefore it does not make financial or logistical sense to bus migrants into Larimer County only for our staff to arrange transportation back to Denver to catch a bus or plane outside Colorado."

Commissioners called on Polis to declare a state of emergency and develop a coordinated state plan that would "focus our collaborative efforts on a long-term solution to a very complex humanitarian problem," they wrote. "The state should take a leadership role and tell us what the plan is so they can decompress stress on Denver," Hodges said during a Dec. 28 commissioners' work session on the issue.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock declared a state of emergency in December, but thus far, Polis' office hasn't followed suit.

The state has begun working with navigators to help the migrants get to their final destinations, the governor's office said in a Tuesday news release. It is partnering with the city Denver and nonprofits "to provide intake, processing, and transportation coordination to help migrants safely reach their desired final destination."

"About 70% of the migrants arriving in Denver don't have Colorado as a final destination and due to weather and workforce shortage, they have been experiencing transportation cancellations," the news release said. "In order to facilitate the safe and voluntary transit of people to their desired destination, the state is working with culturally competent navigators to ensure that each individual is voluntarily making their own travel decision."

Without a state-declared state of emergency, it's unclear what authority Larimer County would have to provide long-term assistance, county attorney Bill Ressue said during the work session. County commissioners have certain authority in a local or state emergency, but "this situation is in between," he said. There is no state or local emergency situation yet.

Larimer County's homeless shelters in Loveland and Fort Collins are already at capacity, nonprofits are strapped and of the 70 churches contacted to help with the migrants who arrived in December, only three were able to provide temporary shelter, commissioners wrote.

"The organizations that assisted in the emergency shelter operations said the migrant effort needs to be better organized, staffed, resourced and funded if these organizations are to be able to help again in Larimer County," commissioners wrote. "In short, the nonprofits that work case management for migrants here are very small and their capacity is extremely limited."

The county also dismissed a suggestion of possibly housing migrants at The Ranch due to current contractual obligations and other logistical concerns.

"The ongoing cost to maintain this effort long-term is more than the county can bear," commissioners wrote.

Denver estimated it spent about $3 million in December to deal with more than 3,000 migrants who arrived from the country's southern border, according to the Denver Post.

