CNET
LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV Puts All Other TVs to Shame
I've been covering TVs at CES for years and it takes a lot to surprise me. Yes I've seen some crazy screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but early versions and prototypes prepared me for those. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
CNET
Ring's Newest Gadget at CES 2023 Is a Dashcam for Your Car
Ring brought a new camera to Las Vegas this year for CES 2023, but it isn't one that you'll use at your front door, or anywhere else on or inside your home, for that matter. Instead, the Amazon brand's newest device is a dashcam called the Ring Car Cam, and its dual-facing cameras promise to keep an eye on your car's interior, as well as on the road.
Engadget
Samsung bets on MicroLED and 8K for its premium 2023 TVs
Four years after introducing The Wall at CES 2018, Samsung is poised to take its MicroLED technology mainstream. At CES 2023, the company announced it would offer 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch MicroLED models, greatly expanding the amount of choice consumers have when it comes to the new display technology. Samsung didn’t provide pricing and availability information for the expanded line, but the company claims the new models are its most affordable MicroLED TVs to date. Since a few of the sets are smaller than any of the MicroLED TVs Samsung has offered in the past, you also won’t need to pay for a professional to install them in your home.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Samsung’s new Galaxy A14 looks like a killer $200 Android deal
Samsung today announced an update to one of its more popular phone lines — the A-Series. It’s updating the well-received Galaxy A13 with a new A14 this week. This new model comes with Android 13, a big screen and battery, 5G support, and a decent camera set-up for a price that won’t break the bank.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
ComicBook
PS5 Users Warned of Potential Design Flaw that Can Ruin Console
PS5 users have been warned of a potential design flaw that is said to have the ability to ruin their console. The PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, and just like the Xbox Series X, there have been no hardware issues so far, at least of the major variety. However, sometimes it takes a little time for issues to present themselves and be discovered. To this end, it looks like those who have been using their console vertically may soon have a problem on their hands.
CNET
This $4,000 Foldable Electric Bike Is Made By 'Transformers' Designers
It's not often you see an electric bike that can fold up to the size of a suitcase and fit under a desk. But at CES 2023, that's exactly what Japanese company Icoma showed off with the Tatamel. Tucked toward the back of the CES Unveiled, a small preview of...
The best New Year's deals at Amazon you can still shop
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's New Year sale is in full swing with plenty of deals on New Years essentials to help you step...
Digital Trends
This starter Asus gaming PC and 24-inch monitor bundle is a steal
If putting together a new PC gaming setup is on your list for 2023, you can get a well-equipped build of the Asus ROG gaming PC bundled with a 24-inch Full HD Asus gaming monitor for just $690. The two would regularly cost almost $1,300 when purchased individually, making this one of the best gaming PC deals available and a total savings of $600. Free two-day shipping is included with your purchase.
The Verge
Google’s new split-screen look for Android Auto is rolling out to everyone
The Android Auto look and feel has evolved greatly since we reviewed it in 2015, but now its biggest update is starting to roll out to all users, introducing a split-screen UI that can let you see more things at once. Keeping the map on screen while also adding one or two other panes makes it a bit more like Apple’s current approach to CarPlay, and Google says its focus is on creating a “more personal, easy-to-use experience from behind the wheel.”
CNET
Here's Another Chance to Save 91% on a Lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 License
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $199: What you need to know
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung just announced a new affordable smartphone at CES. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will deliver on Samsung's goal of...
CNET
CES 2023 Car Tech: The Coolest Auto News Out of Las Vegas This Week
CES may be considered the most influential tech event in the world, but it's also one of the largest and most important auto shows in the US. This year at CES 2023, hundreds of exhibitors from across the automotive sector have already unveiled some of their latest products and cutting-edge technologies. BMW announced the futuristic i Vision Dee electric car, while Sony and Honda revealed their EV prototype Afeela, integrated with Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology to provide next-level entertainment, communication and safety features.
The Verge
Asus announces new Xbox controller with a built-in OLED screen
Asus is releasing a new Xbox PC controller later this year that has a built-in OLED display and a host of connectivity options for PC. The ROG Raikiri Pro has a tiny 1.3-inch OLED display above the Xbox button that will display custom animations, battery or microphone status, and more.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
CNET
Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Electric Pickup Concept Debuts at CES
The battle for electric truck supremacy continues to heat up with Ram entering the fray, debuting the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept at CES 2023. The full-size pickup boasts a bold design that looks ready to work and play hard and an amazingly flexible interior that blurs the line between cabin and cargo space.
CNET
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
BBC
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
CNET
Sony Unveils Project Leonardo, an Accessibility Controller for PS5
Sony has a new gaming controller designed to be customizable for people with disabilities. Project Leonardo, unveiled Wednesday at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, is the codename for a new PlayStation 5 accessibility kit that Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said "will allow players with disabilities to play more easily, more comfortably and for longer periods."
CNET
Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts
Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.
