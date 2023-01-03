Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBatavia, IL
Jan. 10, Set For The Opening of A New Chicken Salad Chick Location In BataviaMadocBatavia, IL
Unique new discount store coming to IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
Rocket Pro Wrestling Resolution on 1/7Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
New Year's Eve Skooter's BashAdrian HolmanShorewood, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
Jerel “Jerry” Anderson, 70
Jerel “Jerry” Anderson, 70, of Earlville, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Earlville. He was born September 4, 1952 in Mendota, IL the son of Harlan and Lois (Stewart) Anderson. Jerry grew up in Earlville, graduated from Earlville High School and from N.I.U. in DeKalb, IL with a degree in Computer Science. He worked for several phone companies and helped his dad farm. After his dad’s death he farmed in the Earlville area for many years.
WSPY NEWS
Scott McGary
On December 19, 2022, Scott McGary lost his hard-fought battle to cancer in his home, surrounded by family. Born on December 7th, 1986, to Nancy Touvell & Joe McGary, Scott grew up in Sandwich, Illinois. He played many sports throughout his early years and graduated from Sandwich High School in 2005. Scott went on to attend Aurora University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 2010. Scott started his career with ComEd shortly after graduating and built many long-lasting friendships while there. Scott married his best friend, Ashley Mangers, on June 4, 2017, surrounded by family and friends. They soon after welcomed their son, Cameron Joseph, into the world on August 23, 2018. Scott had a larger than life, legendary personality - always up for anything and especially making others laugh. He had such a big heart and was loved by all that knew him. Scott was an avid golfer who couldn’t wait for a day out on the green. He loved sports and was a die-hard Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan - always checking the score. Scott was deeply moved and appreciative of the massive outpouring of support throughout his hard-fought battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM). His strength and positivity throughout his battle will continue to be remembered and inspire others. Scott would be proud to see all of those touched or inspired by him to continue to live life to the fullest and make every moment count through his “Live like McGary” legacy.
WSPY NEWS
Mark Edward Gregory, 58
Mark Edward Gregory, age 58, of Plano, Illinois, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. After a brave battle with cancer, Mark is now taking his final Journey to our Lord. Mark was born on April 20th, 1964, to Dennis (Doc) and Virginia (Ginny) Gregory. Mark is survived by his parents, his five brothers, Clint (Lisa), Brad (Brenda), Darren (Kerry), Brian (Heather), Eric (Amanda), and many nieces and nephews. Mark was a graduate of Plano High and NIU. Mark loved the beach, going to Vegas, and trivia on any historic moments or facts. Mark was especially fond of his nieces and nephews (15), who he loved to spoil and share humorous conversations with. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Mark’s family would ask instead that donations be gifted in his memory to the St. Mary, Kendall County Community Food Pantry and the First Lutheran Church organization. http://www.kccfoodpantry.org/
WSPY NEWS
Carol Lou Williams, 86
Carol Lou Williams, 86, of Sandwich, IL, went home to Glory with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 2, 2023. Carol was born on March 15, 1936 to Ralph and Inga Paden of Sandwich, IL, at Woodward Memorial Hospital on North Main Street. Carol was a graduate of Sandwich...
6 Months After Highland Park Tragedy, Family Gives Update on Cooper Roberts
Six months after the Highland Park tragedy, Cooper Roberts and his family are continuing to move forward. His mother, Keely Roberts, provided an update Wednesday on the 8-year-old, who was paralyzed due to his injuries from the Fourth of July mass shooting. “Six months. Six months since a monster shattered...
WSPY NEWS
Grundy County’s First Baby of 2023 is Here
Grundy County’s first baby of the New Year arrived at Morris Hospital on January 2, 2023, at 6:23 a.m. Baby girl Paige Lee Ann Wade is the daughter of Kayla Koch and Jeremy Wade of Marseilles. Delivered by Morris Hospital obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Mary Fitzgibbon, Paige weighed 6 lbs., 5...
Central Illinois Proud
GIGANTAR rock and rolling to Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (WMBD)– The world’s largest guitar will be coming home to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Rt. 66. According to a RoadtoRock press release, the aptly named “GIGANTAR” will begin its nearly week-long pilgrimage starting with a launch party at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New York, before traveling north on Route 66 and arriving in Joliet on Monday, Jan 16.
travellens.co
20 Best Things to Do in Des Plaines, IL
If you haven’t been to the beautiful city of Des Plaines, you should make it your next travel destination. It’s conveniently located northwest of Chicago and north of O’Hare International Airport. Belonging to Cook County, Illinois, Des Plaines is included in the Chicago metropolitan area or Chicagoland.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County deputies handle three crashes Thursday
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says deputies handled three crashes Thursday. Roads were slick from an overnight snowfall. The sheriff's office did not specify if the slick conditions were a factor in the crashes. The first crash happened at about 6:20 Thursday morning in the area of Rogers Road and...
Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Grand Opening Of First Restaurant In Chicago
This is Chicken Salad Chick's first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois
947wls.com
America band coming to Chicago – Two Tour Dates
It wouldn’t be a new year without a string of new America tour dates popping up, with leaders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell tagging nine new stops onto the band’s 2023 itinerary. As it stands now, America kicks things off on January 12th. The new dates include two...
beckersasc.com
Ground broken on $25M Illinois medical office building
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill., according to a Jan. 6 report from Rejournals. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The two-story building will be fully occupied with primary and...
rejournals.com
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich alderwoman addresses concerns with drag show at Sandwich Opera House
Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson on Tuesday told the rest of the Sandwich City Council that she's concerned about a drag show happening at the Sandwich Opera House in February. Johnson wanted to know if the show is going to be restricted to adults only. Your browser does not support the audio...
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park man sentenced in crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids on way to Bible school
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - An Orland Park man convicted in a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons in Beecher was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for each of the five deaths he caused. Sean Woulfe, 30, was speeding when he ran a stop...
WSPY NEWS
Great Chef's Tasting Party & UCP Benefit Auction
Fred Ferrara, Gina Wysocki-Szpur and Anastasia Tusky, with United Cerebal Palsy a partner of United Way of Grundy County, joined as Tuesday’s guests on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share news about their upcoming 26th annual culinary event. Ferarra talked about the inception of this event and mentioned...
Davanti Enoteca Replacing Pizzeria Neo in Naperville
The company's third location is expected to open in Spring 2023
wgnradio.com
Ron Onesti talks about how growing up on Taylor Street made him into the successful businessman he is today
WGN Radio’s David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined by Ron Onesti, President & CEO at Onesti Entertainment, Arcada Theatre, and The Des Plaines Theatre. Listen in while Onesti talks about his Italian-Chicago roots and how growing up on Taylor Street has made him into the successful businessman he is today. Onesti also shares some fun Onesti Entertainment stories, talks about Columbus Day craziness, and what listeners should be on the lookout for from them in 2023.
WSPY NEWS
Batavia man charged in crash with parked squad car
A Batavia man is facing charges after a crash with a parked Batavia Police squad car on Christmas Eve. 59-year-old Samuel J. Kramer is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving an accident scene, failure to give aid after a crash, and attempting to flee a police officer.
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man charged in fatal crash with school bus
An Elgin man is facing charges of reckless homicide, driving under the influence, and reckless driving in connection to a crash with a Burlington Central School District school bus in October. Kane County prosecutors allege that 18-year-old Tyler Schmidt was behind the wheel when his vehicle hit the rear of...
Comments / 0