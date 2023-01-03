Read full article on original website
Related
Ginni Thomas Leaps Into House Speaker Battle Against Kevin McCarthy
The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas calls for new leadership in the House, resurrecting concerns of conflicts of interest on the high court.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Afghan refugees need our help, and other Tri-City Herald letters to the editor | Opinion
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 01/06/2023
Mike Rogers lunges at Matt Gaetz during House speaker voting, other members forced to intervene: video
A dramatic incident happened in the House chamber late Friday night during the House speaker votes as a Republican member lunged at another member before he was physically restrained.
Photos: Kevin McCarthy wins House speakership on 15th vote
The Republican leader's victory came at a price: McCarthy had to agree to a series of compromises that dramatically weaken the power of his new post.
Comments / 0